How to get Void Shards in The First Descendant

A character in The First Descendant

In The First Descendant, there are a lot of materials to keep track of, and ultimately collect, in order to unlock new characters, enhance your gear, and more.

One specific material most will be needing, especially after making it through the beginning portion of the game, is Void Shards.

Here, we’ll reveal how to get Void Shards in The First Descendant – something that might appear to be easy but the game doesn’t exactly make things clear.

How to destroy Void Fragments to get Void Shards in The First Descendant

To get Void Shards in The First Descendant, you must destroy Void Fragments that are within Void Fragment Missions.

While this might seem like an extremely simple process, you might be here because you’re actually stuck when it comes to breaking down the Void Fragments.

To destroy the Void Fragments and subsequently secure Void Shards, you have to do so using Descendants that have a specific damage type.

This is laid out when hovering over the Void Fragment missions in the map, where you should be able to see a ‘Destructible Only by Skill’ section, along with the damage type you’ll need.

This can be Fire, Electric, Chill, Non Attribute, or Toxic, and you’ll need to play as a Descendant that possesses that type of skill.

A Void Mission description in The First Descendat

For example, characters such as Blair and Lepic have Fire skills, Ajax and Valby have Non Attribute, and Bunny has Electric.

So, to put it simply, if you don’t have a character that has the damage type required to destroy the Void Fragment, you’re going to be stuck when the time comes in the mission.

Once you do get the right element though and wrap up the destruction, you’ll net yourself some Void Shards.

We recommend you definitely get stockpiling these as you’ll need them to even be able to access Void Fusion Reactor Missions, so best to get started now you have the information.

