Home Chicago weighs major sports betting tax hike in $16.6 billion budget

Chicago weighs major sports betting tax hike in $16.6 billion budget

City of Chicago skyline aerial view. Chicago weighs major sports betting tax hike in $16.6 billion budget

Chicago is weighing a $16.6 billion city budget, and one part of it is catching the eye of the sports betting world.

The proposal would shake up how sports wagering is taxed inside city limits. Chicago is planning to significantly raise the tax on revenue generated from sports bets placed in the city. That potential increase has already sparked interest and concern among betting operators and industry groups watching closely to see how it could affect business in the Windy City.

The ordinance states: “There is hereby imposed a tax on each primary sports licensee operating in the City. The rate of the tax shall be 10.25% of the adjusted gross sports wagering receipts from sports wagers that are placed within the City.” The tax would apply both to wagers placed at approved physical locations and to bets made “over the internet or through a mobile application” when verified as having been placed within Chicago.

Chicago mayor is tight-lipped on the city’s sports betting tax

Mayor Brandon Johnson, a Democrat, has said he won’t sign or veto the budget, which means it would take effect without his formal approval. City officials say the higher sports wagering tax is meant to bring in new revenue, with the administration estimating it would generate at least $26 million a year.

If the measure moves forward, the city tax would sit on top of existing state and local taxes. Based on city estimates, that would push the total tax rate on sports betting revenue generated in Chicago to 32.25%.

Industry groups are already raising red flags. Representatives for sportsbooks warn that a higher tax rate could make Chicago a tougher place to do business, potentially leading some operators to cut back or leave altogether. They also argue it could drive bettors toward unregulated or illegal betting options instead.

In a letter, the Sports Betting Alliance warns that “the proposed budget and revenue ordinance would impose a City licensing requirement effective January 1, 2026, yet the City does not currently have a licensing rubric that contemplates online sports wagering operators.” The alliance argues that without “defined terms, application standards, required documentation, and administrative procedures,” operators would have “no meaningful way to comply with the ordinance upon its effective date.”

The group is urging the city to delay implementation by at least 180 days, cautioning that a temporary shutdown of legal online sports betting in Chicago could undermine the city’s revenue goals and “drive consumers to online platforms that dodge laws that ensure consumer protection, age verification, and responsible gaming protections.”

The Sports Betting Alliance also wrote on X: “Chicago’s proposed sports betting tax is budgetary smoke and mirrors that risks undermining a legal market that protects bettors — and could leave the city with nothing to show for it.”

The sports betting provision is just one of several tax and fee changes folded into the budget ordinance, which stretches across dozens of chapters of the municipal code. City council members are expected to weigh the potential revenue boost against concerns about how the change could affect the legal sports wagering market in the nation’s third-largest city.

Featured image: Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Abstract smartphone behind a red barrier representing gaps in protection for Michigan self-excluded gamblers
Michigan Self-Excluded Players Lack Protection on Offshore Sites
ReadWrite
Editorial illustration of a smartphone representing sports-betting growth and gambling addiction support pressure
Betting Growth Puts North Carolina Addiction Support Under Strain
ReadWrite
Smartphone with abstract AI targeting signals beside a subtle courthouse silhouette
Boston lawsuit challenges DraftKings AI gambling promotions
ReadWrite
Abstract smartphone showing AI betting analytics under regulatory scrutiny in Maine and Massachusetts
Maine Watches DraftKings AI as Massachusetts Opens Inquiry
ReadWrite
Smartphone illustrating the tension between gambling warnings and betting promotions
Losses, Warnings and a DraftKings VIP Invitation
ReadWrite

Most Popular Gambling Stories

Latest News

Editorial illustration of an Ohio regulatory order and red deadline marker over a subtle sports field
News

Ohio Sets Oct. 16 Deadline for Robinhood Sports Contracts
ReadWrite5 hours

The Ohio Casino Control Commission has renewed its cease-and-desist order against Robinhood Derivatives, giving the company until Oct. 16 to comply over sports-event contracts and putting its expanding prediction-market business...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software