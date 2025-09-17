Home Chicago mayor loses big as committee votes to overturn video terminal ban

Chicago mayor loses big as committee votes to overturn video terminal ban

Despite being strongly against introducing video terminals for gambling purposes into Chicago, the mayor, Brandon Johnson, has failed to convince a committee not to overturn the law. Video terminals, or referred to as “video gaming” by some involved in the hearing, can be virtual slots, poker, or other interactive gambling games.

Anthony Beale, mayoral critic and the City Council dean, has said it’ll effectively be a “sin tax”. He claims that it could bring in $60 to $100 million per year to the state if the gambling machines were allowed to populate locations. Speaking with Crain’s Chicago Business paper, Beale said:

“It’s better… than to hit people with property taxes, fines, and fees. Speed camera tickets and things like that. This is something that a person has to opt into; they have to want to go.”

Public and businesses comment on the Chicago video terminal ban

While some businesses and officials opposed the idea, there were those who sat on the side of approval. During a 30-minute public comment session, constituents and representatives were limited to three minutes to make their case. Sam Toia, who represents the Illinois Restaurant Association, backed the move to introduce video terminals:

“It is a proven revenue generator. As a matter of fact, we are in favor of all legalised electronic devices.”

He claims that introducing these machines into the industry would flush brick-and-mortar stores with another potential revenue stream. This comes at a time when the restaurant industry is on its back foot, post-pandemic, and amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

One speaker, who is against the ordinance, said that he’d only back it if the city owned the machines being introduced. His reasoning was that if the city owned them, it’d ensure that all the revenue would go to the city and give an influx to public services.

The Managing Director for the Hospitality Business Association of Chicago, Pat Doerr, also spoke. He points out that licenses to open bars have dropped since 2020, and have significantly dropped since 2012. Doerr’s main point was to ensure that “taverns”, as described by the law, aren’t excluded from the initiative.

The director stated that introducing these machines into venues won’t affect established gambling businesses like the casino, which Doerr uses as an example of how inner city businesses are relying on their success to “shore up” various costs.

Johnson is reportedly not interested in supporting the idea, unless the city were to receive more from taxation. Currently, Chicago has not changed anything on this level.

Featured image: Wikicommons, IGT

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

Related News

BetMGM leaps into entertainment sponsorship with new podcast deal
Joel Loynds
Caesars announces 2025 WSOP online fall series with $10M guarantees. Caesars Entertainment logo on green felt beside poker chips and playing cards showing a straight flush.
Caesars announces 2025 WSOP online fall series with $10M guarantees
Suswati Basu
Norwegian Lottery Authority hits Norsk Tipping with $1M fine. Norwegian flag waving by a fjord on the left, with colorful numbered lottery balls on a black background on the right.
Norwegian Lottery Authority hits Norsk Tipping with $1M fine
Suswati Basu
Only 1 in 12 gambling sites legal, says German regulator. Generic image of German flag in front of government building
Only 1 in 12 gambling sites legal, says German regulator
Suswati Basu
Kalshi lays groundwork with CFTC to launch three new sports betting options
Joel Loynds

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gambling

BetMGM leaps into entertainment sponsorship with new podcast deal
Joel Loynds2 hours

BetMGM is partnering with Better Collective to push further into the entertainment industry. The casino company will become the sponsor for the video podcast, "Roommates Show," and the new show,...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software