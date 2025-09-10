Three men charged with Chicago video gaming theft, over $500K allegedly stolen

Three men from the Chicago area have been charged by Attorney General Kwame Raoul for alleged participation in a burglary video gaming theft ring, with the investigation being based on a referral from the Illinois Gaming Board (IGB).

The men, who are aged 22, 32, and 32, have been charged with multiple felonies for an alleged string of 16 burglaries in DuPage, Cook, Lake and Will counties.

“Multiple small businesses, including gas stations, bars and small video gaming machine parlors were impacted when this burglary ring allegedly stole hundreds and thousands of dollars,” Raoul said.

“I am proud of the countless hours of investigative work and close collaborations between my office and several law enforcement agencies that put a stop to this burglary ring, and I look forward to continuing similar partnerships that help us hold criminals accountable across jurisdictions.”

According to the Attorney General’s office, the incidents are alleged to have happened from August 2024 to May 2025. The investigation and prosecution is said to be based on a referral from the Illinois Gaming Board.

The three men will soon appear in court over alleged Chicago video gaming theft ring

The case remains ongoing as the men will make their first appearance in court this month. The public have been urged to remember that the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

“I am proud of the collaborative efforts of the IGB, Illinois Attorney General’s Office, Illinois.

“State Police (ISP) Tinley Park Police, Palos Hills Police, River Grove Police Departments as well as the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System as we were successful in bringing these offenders to justice following a year-long investigation,” said IGB Administrator Marcus D. Fruchter.

“The IGB will continue to work with other state and local agencies to uphold the integrity and safety of gaming and arrest criminals who target Illinois gaming establishments.”

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram