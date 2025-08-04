Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Illinois Gaming Board revokes Cicero gambling license over alleged organized crime ties

Illinois Gaming Board revokes Cicero gambling license over alleged organized crime ties

A row of brightly lit slot machines inside a modern casino, with chairs in front of each machine and a decorative chandelier in the background. Illinois Gaming Board revokes Cicero gambling license over alleged organized crime ties

The Illinois Gaming Board has revoked the video gaming license for Firebird Enterprises Inc., the company behind Steak N Egger – Racine, saying the owner misled regulators, hid a history of illegal gambling, and had ties to organized crime.

The board pulled the license for Firebird Enterprises Inc., which is owned by Jeffrey Bertucci and runs the restaurant at 5647 W. Ogden Ave. A spokesperson for the gaming board said the video gambling machines were shut off on Friday, the day after the decision came down.

Illinois regulators allege organized crime ties to Steak N Egger owner

In a 2023 complaint filed by the Illinois Gaming Board, officials said Jeffrey J. Bertucci, the sole owner of the Cicero restaurant Steak N Egger – Racine, gave false information in his application for a video gaming license. The Board said Bertucci left out key details about a long history of illegal gambling operations at multiple locations in Illinois.

When asked on the application if he or any of his owners had ever “facilitated, enabled, or participated in the use of coin-operated amusement devices for gambling purposes,” Bertucci answered “No” and certified the accuracy of his response under penalty of law.

But later, the board uncovered records showing that Bertucci had testified in a 2009 federal criminal trial involving alleged mob figures. During that trial, he admitted to using illegal gambling machines as far back as the early 1990s.

According to the complaint, “Bertucci testified at trial that he operated illegal gambling machines at his Cicero business in 2004 and removed them after receiving a grand jury subpoena in July of that year.” He also “reinstalled the coin-operated devices… [and] kept the illegal gambling machines at his Cicero location until he received a subpoena about them in 2009.”

The board pointed out that this sworn testimony clashed with what Bertucci told agents in a 2018 interview, when he claimed his involvement was limited to one Stickney location and only lasted “five or six years” in the early 2000s.

Excerpt from an Illinois Gaming Board disciplinary complaint detailing Jeffrey Bertucci’s admission during a 2023 interview that he operated illegal gambling machines in Chicago and Cicero for years, contradicting earlier statements.
Bertucci admitted in 2023 that he ran illegal gambling machines in multiple locations, a key factor in the state’s license revocation. Credit: Illinois Gaming Board

In a follow-up interview on May 19, 2023, Bertucci came clean, admitting that he kept gambling machines in Chicago between 1990 and 1995 and in Cicero from 2004 to 2009. That testimony came years later during the trial of Michael Sarno, who was accused of leading the Cicero street crew of the Chicago Outfit. Sarno was eventually sentenced to 25 years in prison for racketeering. The board said, “He further explained that he removed the devices because they were not legal.”

Ultimately, the body found that Bertucci had “intentionally made the false statements and disclosures to IGB Gaming Agents in the 2018 Interview in connection with the video gaming license application,” and said Steak N Egger was “subject to discipline pursuant… for making false statements” and misrepresentation.

Illinois revokes license

Because of all this, the board decided to revoke the license, adopting parts of an Administrative Law Judge’s recommendation and rejecting others. It’s one of several recent enforcement moves the agency has made as it continues to crack down on operators who aren’t playing by the rules.

According to the board’s rules, it’s against the rules to lie on a license application. The board can also take disciplinary action for any reason that would’ve led them to deny the application in the first place.

As of now, Firebird Enterprises, Inc. no longer holds a valid license to operate video gaming machines in Illinois.

Featured image: Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Kalshi suffered a damaging setback on Friday when a federal court in Maryland rejected its request for a preliminary injunction against the state’s enforcement of gambling laws against the prediction market platform. 
Judge rules against Kalshi in Maryland case
Graeme Hanna
Australian flag in front of a glass building with 'casino' written on it
The Star Entertainment Group announces end of agreement with joint venture partners
Sophie Atkinson
Kangwon Land casino building, greenery around the building.
Kangwon Land Casino aims to strengthen illegal gambling surveillance
Sophie Atkinson
gamble aware shut down
GambleAware UK charity to close following government legislation
Graeme Hanna
Mike DeWine, the governor of Ohio, has urged the Casino Control Commission to prohibit prop bets
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine calls for action to be taken on prop bets
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Kalshi suffered a damaging setback on Friday when a federal court in Maryland rejected its request for a preliminary injunction against the state’s enforcement of gambling laws against the prediction market platform. 
Gambling

Judge rules against Kalshi in Maryland case
Graeme Hanna8 minutes

Kalshi suffered a damaging setback on Friday when a federal court in Maryland rejected its request for a preliminary injunction against the state’s enforcement of gambling laws against the prediction...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.