San Francisco Police arrest multiple and seize machines in searches

The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) is investigating multiple alleged illegal gambling operations throughout the Californian city, with five search warrants having just taken place.

On September 3, 2025, officers assigned to Mission Station, Tenderloin Station, Narcotics Division, Citywide Plainclothes Team, Tactical Unit, and SFPD K-9 “Cooper” carried out five search warrant services at businesses located on the 300 block of Turk Street, 1900 block of Mission Street, and the 2000 block of Mission Street.

An investigation into numerous illegal gambling operations throughout San Francisco has led to the seizure of more than 30 gambling machines, over $17K in US currency, and various narcotics and weapons. Officers also made 4 arrests as a result of these operations. Read more… pic.twitter.com/FTZDS0VsFo — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) September 5, 2025

During the search, the investigators detained several subjects and officers conducted a search of the premises and seized alleged evidence of illegal gambling. This included “over 30 illegal gambling machines, over $17,000 in U.S. currency, suspected narcotics, numerous containers of nitrous oxide, and weapons.”

San Francisco Police share details of alleged illegal gambling operations

Throughout all of this, the SFPD states that officers developed probable cause to arrest four adult males “for violations related to operating an illegal gambling parlor, outstanding arrest warrants, possession of narcotics, and weapons.”

Although arrests have been made, the investigation remains open and active.

It was only back in June when the police department published information about another search warrant which resulted in gambling machines, a firearm, suspected narcotics, and other contraband was seized.

Officers from Tenderloin Station and the Drug Market Coordination Center executed a search warrant at a liquor store, with the search coming after a month-long investigation.

At the time, the SFPD said the investigation “is part of the SFPD’s strategy to identify and conduct enforcement on businesses that contribute to drug-related crimes in the neighborhood.”

Just a few months earlier, in January, another four people were arrested following a search warrant service.

“Officers developed probable cause to arrest four adult males for violations related to operating an illegal gambling parlor, outstanding arrest warrants, and narcotics. 11 others were cited for misdemeanor violations,” the police stated.

Featured Image: Via San Francisco Police Department