Cape Coral Police Department seizes over $500K in illegal gambling casino raid

The Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) has conducted one of the largest illegal gambling raids of its kind, seizing over $500,000.

After several months of investigation, the CCPD, in collaboration with the Florida Gaming Commission (FGC), searched six casinos and one residence under suspicion of illegal gambling casino activity. The department named it ‘one of the first — and largest — operations of its kind in Southwest Florida’. It saw the mobilization of more than 90 members of staff across the seven locations.

The businesses searched were found to target vulnerable populations, especially elderly people struggling with gambling addictions. The investigations revealed that the casinos were using illegal machines that were deliberately designed to result in consistent losses, exploiting those playing, especially those at greater risk of addiction. Evidence was also found of further illegal activity, such as trafficking narcotics.

A large quantity of money and illegal machines were found during the raid. Image credit: Cape Coral Police Department

Illegal gambling investigation ongoing

During the searches, the CCPD investigators seized more than $540,000 in cash and 428 gambling machines. No arrests were made, but the department noted that multiple people of interest were identified. The investigation is determined to still be ongoing, with continued support from the Florida Gaming Commission.

“This morning’s operation mobilized upwards of 90 members of our staff, reflecting the size and scope of the effort,” said the CCPD in a statement. “The Cape Coral Police Department extends its gratitude to the City of Cape Coral for their continued support in eliminating these illegal establishments.

“We also recognize the Florida Gaming Commission, whose partnership has been instrumental throughout the course of this investigation.”

This comes as the latest data shows that nearly one-third of the US gambling market consists of illicit gaming. While much of this activity centers around online gambling, the AGA made special mention of unregistered or unlawful casino machines, making up a substantial sector of the market.

Featured image: Cape Coral Police Department