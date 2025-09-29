50-cent Illinois betting tax gains additional criticism from Chicago Financial Future Task Force

Betting regulators in the state of Illinois are facing critics who are vocalizing their opposition to the 50-cent betting tax proposal.

The opposition stems from criticism of the Chicago Financial Future Task Force’s (CFFTF) most recent publication on the financial future of Chicago, the state’s largest city.

Illinois betting tax not supported by all parties

The Options for Chicago’s Financial Future report was published in the 3rd quarter of 2025, and on the doorstep of one of the most significant sporting milestones, the NFL season’s starting whistle.

The proposals in the document include a 50-cent tax on any wager within the city limits of Chicago, with a projected revenue of $9 million to $17 million from the betting tax.

The Chicago City Council had prompted the move from the CFTTF and supported the decision to add a tax to the fees paid to the largest licensed operators in the state.

The Sports Betting Alliance (SBA) posted its opposition to the plan to add “on top of the state’s per-wager tax, which was enacted July 1 and implemented by most sports betting companies on Sept. 1. If adopted, a $1 bet placed in Chicago would come with a 100% tax rate of $1.”

In addition to concerns about the wager tax increase, the SBA has fears that this move will prompt more consumers to seek out illegal betting options.

Illegal betting is rampant in Illinois say key figures

Attorney General Kwame Raoul published a statement and penned a letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi about the issue of illegal betting that is seemingly “rampant” within the state.

“These operations (illegal gambling) also increase the tax burden for all taxpayers, as states are forced to make up for billions in lost gaming revenue. I urge the DOJ to prioritize enforcement against illegal offshore gaming operations, upholding the rule of law and protecting states and our residents in the process,” said Raoul.

In a report published by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), highlighted by the SGA, the organization has warned consumers that illegal gambling is a growing threat in 2025.

“It can be hard for consumers to tell the difference between a legitimate bookkeeper, casino or betting company and those seeking to deceive or steal from the public,” said the BBB.

