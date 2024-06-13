Australia’s largest gambling company fined $246,000 for failing to prevent underage gambling

After a 17-year-old boy was found to have been underage gambling on multiple occasions, the Australian gambling company Tabcorp has been ordered to pay $246,000 (AUD 370,417).

The company, which is the biggest in the country for gambling, pleaded guilty to 43 charges for failing to prevent a minor from gambling across various venues and for failing to supervise the electronic betting terminals properly.

Melbourne Magistrates Court ordered the fine to be paid, following the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission issuing charges against the company back in May 2023.

The case concerning the young boy found the actions to have been completed between May 2022 and October 2023 at different hotels and a bar.

“The breaches committed by Tabcorp are incredibly serious, reflecting a fundamental failure to protect minors from the risks associated with gambling, as well as a lack of vigilance on their part,” said the commission’s CEO Annette Kimmitt AM in a press release.

Duties to check underage gambling isn’t taking place

Kimmitt continues and explores the duties that Tabcorp should have followed: “It is their duty to rigorously check IDs and supervise gambling activities to ensure minors are not able to access these services. Their vigilance is crucial in safeguarding young people from the harms of gambling.

“It is imperative that all stakeholders in the gambling industry understand the gravity of this issue and take their responsibilities seriously to prevent such harm.”

The Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission is tasked with statutory decision-making under gambling legislation. From 1 July 2022, the commission was given stronger powers and created a dedicated force to regulate gambling.

“The VGCCC is committed to protecting the community and ensuring that all gambling operations adhere to the highest standards of conduct.”

“We will continue to take decisive action in upholding the safety and wellbeing of our community, particularly when it comes to children.”

Just earlier this year, the VGCCC also fined Aussie bookmaker BlueBet AU $50,000 for breaching gambling advertising regulations.

Featured Image: Via Wikimedia Commons