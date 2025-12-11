The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has requested that internet service providers in the country block more illegal online gambling sites.

A total of 12 sites have been requested to be blocked, as the ACMA says investigations found these services to be operating in breach of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

The latest sites to be blocked include: Abu King, BetAlice, Dragon Slots, Nova Jackpot, Power Up Casino, QuickWin, Roby Casino, Rocketspin, Rooster Bet, Vegasino, Vegas Now, and Winbay.

This enforcement strategy, website blocking, is one of the options the ACMA uses to protect Australians against illegal online gambling. Since the authority made its first blocking request in November 2019, 1,455 illegal gambling and affiliate websites have been blocked.

Since ACMA started enforcing new illegal online gambling rules in 2017, around 220 illegal services have also pulled out of the Australian market.

ACMA in Australia warns consumers against illegal gambling websites

The ACMA wishes to remind consumers that even if a service looks legitimate, it is unlikely to have important customer protections. They explain that this means Australians who use illegal gambling services risk losing their money.

The regulator has an online register where people can check if a wagering service is licensed to operate in the country.

It was only last month, in November, when the ACMA announced it had requested for a further nine websites to be blocked. These included Cashed, King Maker, Posido, Spinight, Spinsy, next2go-au.com (which was described as being an imitation of the licensed Next2Go service), The Pokies Reviews, Topio Networks, and wizbet.app which is also an imitation of the licensed WizBet service.

Going back further, in October 2025, seven websites were announced to be blocked and five were named in the September announcement. The ACMA posts regular updates relating to website blocking of illegal gambling websites.

Featured Image: Via ACMA tweet