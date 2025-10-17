ACMA cracks down on illegal online gambling websites as more are blocked

Popular Search Terms

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has announced its latest moves in blocking illegal gambling websites, with more investigations having taken place.

On Wednesday (October 15), the regulator stated it had requested that Australian internet service providers block the illegal online gambling sites, following investigations that found these services to be operating in breach of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

The latest sites to be blocked, as decided upon by the authority board, include: Crown Gold, Maxispin Casino, Rain.gg, Didibet, LuckyBet, Malina Casino and Spins of Glory.

This form of enforcement, website blocking, is one of the options the ACMA uses to “protect Australians against illegal online gambling.” It was in November of 2019 when the ACMA made its first blocking request.

Since then, 1,338 illegal gambling and affiliate websites have been blocked. The regulator also says that around 220 illegal services have pulled out of the Australian market since it started enforcing new illegal online gambling rules in 2017.

1,338 illegal gambling and affiliates websites have been blocked by ACMA since it started the enforcement

Last month, the regulator shared another list of sites that were blocked, with these including: Slot Lounge, Betzillo, FastSpin99, Spinit and PokiesPro.

In its latest announcement, a reminder to consumers has been issued. The ACMA says “that even if a service looks legitimate, it’s unlikely to have important customer protections. This means Australians who use illegal gambling services risk losing their money.”

The official website has a ‘check in a gambling operator is legal’ page where people can search the records to see if an operator is listed. If it appears on the list, its trading name will appear alongside a license holder name and the licensing authority which it correlates with.

The recent list comes just a month after the 2025-26 research program was shared, with a number of research topics highlighted as what will be explored by the regulator over the next 12 months. The projects included are: BetStop, news media in Australia, online streaming safeguards, communications and media in Australia, and emerging technology.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

Sophie Atkinson
