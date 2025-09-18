ACMA makes further request to block illicit gambling platforms

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has made a request for more illicit online gambling sites to be blocked, after investigations showed they were violating the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

The regulator has asked Australian internet service providers (ISPs) to prohibit the following websites:

Slot Lounge

Betzillo

FastSpin99

Spinit

PokiesPro

ACMA states that since its first blocking request was made in November 2019, 1,322 illegal betting sites and their affiliates have been shut down. It is an ongoing issue, as once certain sites are blocked, others appear, but this enforcement tool is an effective one.

Last month, the authority made a similar request for a number of sites to be blocked, including the prominent prediction platform, Polymarket.

ACMA also detailed that since new illegal online gambling rules were adopted eight years ago, around 200 platforms have been pulled from the Australian market.

Gambling online? Make sure the site is licensed in Australia. Using illegal gambling sites puts you at risk because you won’t have important consumer protections. 🔗 See the latest list of sites we've asked Australian internet providers to block: https://t.co/dnWCfyyIxL pic.twitter.com/LoXCfuVRws — ACMA (@acmadotgov) September 17, 2025

ACMA issues warnings against use of illicit platforms

The government agency went on to remind consumers to maintain their vigilance against rogue online platforms, to ensure they are using reputable sources, and if not, they will not have any customer protections to fall back on.

Australians have been made aware that they could lose their money using these domains, with other dangers including: illicit operators taking money deposits then preventing users from accessing winnings, operators suddenly closing down platforms and taking all funds with them, and the possibility of illicit operators attempting to take funds from users’ bank accounts without permission.

ACMA provided a link to its register for users to check if a website is licensed to operate in Australia.

