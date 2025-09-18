Home ACMA makes further request to block illicit gambling platforms

ACMA makes further request to block illicit gambling platforms

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has made a request for more illicit online gambling sites to be blocked, after investigations showed they were violating the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has made a request for more illicit online gambling sites to be blocked, after investigations showed they were violating the Interactive Gambling Act 2001. 

The regulator has asked Australian internet service providers (ISPs) to prohibit the following websites: 

  • Slot Lounge
  • Betzillo
  • FastSpin99
  • Spinit
  • PokiesPro

ACMA states that since its first blocking request was made in November 2019, 1,322 illegal betting sites and their affiliates have been shut down. It is an ongoing issue, as once certain sites are blocked, others appear, but this enforcement tool is an effective one. 

Last month, the authority made a similar request for a number of sites to be blocked, including the prominent prediction platform, Polymarket.

ACMA also detailed that since new illegal online gambling rules were adopted eight years ago, around 200 platforms have been pulled from the Australian market.

ACMA issues warnings against use of illicit platforms

The government agency went on to remind consumers to maintain their vigilance against rogue online platforms, to ensure they are using reputable sources, and if not, they will not have any customer protections to fall back on. 

Australians have been made aware that they could lose their money using these domains, with other dangers including: illicit operators taking money deposits then preventing users from accessing winnings, operators suddenly closing down platforms and taking all funds with them, and the possibility of illicit operators attempting to take funds from users’ bank accounts without permission.

ACMA provided a link to its register for users to check if a website is licensed to operate in Australia. 

Image credit: Australian Communications and Media Authority

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Sports Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

Evening skyline of Manhattan, can see the skyscrapers along the river. Plans for two Manhattan casinos, Avenir and Caesars Palace, rejected
Plans for two Manhattan casinos, Avenir and Caesars Palace, rejected
Sophie Atkinson
Minnesota woman has been sentenced after embezzling .7M to fund gambling. Destiny McKayla Combs, 37, was given 51 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson.
Minnesota woman sentenced after $2.7M embezzlement scheme to fund gambling
Sophie Atkinson
ny fire fighters find gambling den
NY fire department finds an illegal gambling den during an inspection
Sophie Atkinson
A photograph showcasing the Union Jack flag, meticulously draped and slightly rumpled. A substantial pile of British pound sterling banknotes sits neatly arranged in front of the flag, displaying crisp, new notes with distinct gold and green hues. The scene is bathed in soft, natural light, casting subtle shadows that accentuate the textures of the flag and money. A blurred background of aged wooden paneling provides a stately and timeless backdrop.
Gambling operator Maple International Ventures Limited has to pay £360K in regulatory action
Sophie Atkinson
BetMGM leaps into entertainment sponsorship with new podcast deal
Joel Loynds

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Evening skyline of Manhattan, can see the skyscrapers along the river. Plans for two Manhattan casinos, Avenir and Caesars Palace, rejected
Casino

Plans for two Manhattan casinos, Avenir and Caesars Palace, rejected
Sophie Atkinson59 minutes

The proposals for two Manhattan casinos, the Avenir and Caesars Palace, have been halted as committees have rejected the bids. It was on Wednesday when the proposals were heard by...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software