ACMA continues to block more illegal gambling websites

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has today (July 17) shared a whole new list of illegal gambling websites which have now been blocked.

The latest report, released in June, featured seven websites, with the regulator stating that these services have been found to be operating in breach of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

This latest round includes five websites which are said to have been included in investigations and the same outcome has been found. These have been named as Best Aussie Pokies, winspirit.online, win-spirit.online, winspirit.team, and winspirit1.com.

In order to block the websites from being accessible to the wider public, the regulator has reached out to Australian internet service providers (ISPs) to have these taken down.

“Website blocking is one of a range of enforcement options to protect Australians against illegal online gambling,” the recently published press release says.

“Since the ACMA made its first blocking request in November 2019, 1,279 illegal gambling and affiliate websites have been blocked. Around 220 illegal services have also pulled out of the Australian market since the ACMA started enforcing new illegal online gambling rules in 2017.”

ACMA also cracks down on the promotion of illegal online gambling

This latest round comes after the regulator issued a warning to social media influencers that promoting illegal online gambling breaks the law.

Influencers were told they ‘are on notice,’ and to stop promoting illegal gambling services to Australians or they’ll risk facing significant penalties.

“The risks of using illegal gambling services are high. These services don’t provide the consumer protections Australians expect, so players can be scammed out of their money,” the ACMA warns.

“Young Australians who are active online can be more vulnerable. You may be putting people that follow you at real risk of harm. The ACMA is monitoring what influencers are promoting very closely.”

Any individual influencers who are found to be breaking the law can result in civil penalties of up to $59,400. And those who facilitate access to illegal online gambling services, such as by giving hyperlinks, can incur penalties of up to $2,475,000.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

