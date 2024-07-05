Languagesx
Zenless Zone Zero – What time is the daily server reset?

Zenless Zone Zero – What time is the daily server reset?

Zenless Zone Zero server reset times

One of the best ways to level up quickly in Zenless Zone Zero is to make sure you complete all the daily tasks that the game throws your way. If you can get yourself in the habit of logging on and doing your daily tasks, you will definitely progress much faster, as annoying as having to make that commitment may be,

But when do the daily tasks change? When does the new stuff go live? In order to give yourself the most time to get everything done, it’s always handy to know what time the server resets each day. So let’s have a look at how to maximize your time with your daily challenges.

When does the server reset in Zenless Zone Zero?

If you are a player who has dabbled with Genshin Impact or Honkai Star rail – HoYoverse’s two other gacha games, you won’t be overly surprised to know that the servers in all three games reset at the same time – 4 AM in the server region.

This means that if you are playing on a server outside your region you need to just be aware of the time differences. Here’s a handy list of the major time zones:

  • America: 4 AM (GMT-5)
  • Asia: 4 AM (GMT+8)
  • Europe: 4 AM (GMT +1)
  • TW, HK, MO: 4 AM (GMT+8)

So as long as you set your alarms you will be able to get the full 24 hours for all of your tasks.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

