Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home What is the max level cap in Zenless Zone Zero?

What is the max level cap in Zenless Zone Zero?

A character at max level in Zenless Zone Zero

The race is on in Zenless Zone Zero, at least to the first level cap – maybe this will be upped later down the road in the game’s life but for now, having already looked at how we can speed up some of our leveling woes, it’s time to find out just how far we can actually get anyway, no matter how quickly we go about it. So what exactly is the max level cap in Zenless Zone Zero – let’s have a look shall we?

Zenless Zone Zero Max Level Cap

If you want to get your Inter-Knot level up as quickly as possible, then you can start by checking our guide page linked at the bottom of the page.

But just how high can you get it? Well, the maximum Inter-Knot level at the time of launch is Level 60 and you will pick up a Gold achievement for getting there, along with getting x60 Polychhrome as a little present.

There are other achievements along the way such as as at Level 20 and Level 40, and passing those markers also boosts the chance to get XP faster, albeit it at a slightly more difficult level.

Maximum Proxy level

The Inter-Knot level is your actual game level – your Proxy doesn’t have a leveling-up method as such as they do not do the combat. That is left to your Agents, who you should also concentrate on leveling.

Maximum Agent level

As with your Inter-Knot level, the max level for your Agents in Zenless Zone Zero is 60.

Other Zenless Zone Zero pages you may like:

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

A character at max level in Zenless Zone Zero
What is the max level cap in Zenless Zone Zero?
Paul McNally
Blair in The First Descendant
How to get Blair in The First Descendant
Jacob Woodward
The emote wheel in The First Descendant
How to emote in The First Descendant
Jacob Woodward
A screenshot from Bodycam
Bodycam’s new map is riddled with neo-Nazi symbols that are not there for any other reason than including neo-Nazi symbols
Paul McNally
ZZZ Combat
Zenless Zone Zero – how to quickly increase your Inter-Knot Level fast
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

What is Microsoft's Copilot? Here's everything you need to know about the AI assistant. This image features a promotional visualization of a software product named "Copilot," which is Microsoft's AI-powered assistant tool designed for workplace efficiency. The layout showcases multiple devices, including a desktop, tablet, and smartphones, each displaying various functionalities of the software. There's a search bar interface on a desktop screen, chat-like interfaces on mobile devices, and a spreadsheet tool visible on one of the screens, suggesting the software's integration and versatility across different platforms and tasks. The background is softly colored, enhancing the modern and user-friendly aesthetic of the software.
AI

What is Microsoft's Copilot? Here's everything you need to know about the AI assistant
Suswati Basu6 mins

The market for generative AI chatbots is expanding quickly. Although OpenAI's ChatGPT is currently the most popular, Microsoft's Copilot is attempting to become the top choice for the general public,...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.