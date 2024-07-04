What is the max level cap in Zenless Zone Zero?

The race is on in Zenless Zone Zero, at least to the first level cap – maybe this will be upped later down the road in the game’s life but for now, having already looked at how we can speed up some of our leveling woes, it’s time to find out just how far we can actually get anyway, no matter how quickly we go about it. So what exactly is the max level cap in Zenless Zone Zero – let’s have a look shall we?
Zenless Zone Zero Max Level Cap
If you want to get your Inter-Knot level up as quickly as possible, then you can start by checking our guide page linked at the bottom of the page.
But just how high can you get it? Well, the maximum Inter-Knot level at the time of launch is Level 60 and you will pick up a Gold achievement for getting there, along with getting x60 Polychhrome as a little present.
There are other achievements along the way such as as at Level 20 and Level 40, and passing those markers also boosts the chance to get XP faster, albeit it at a slightly more difficult level.
Maximum Proxy level
The Inter-Knot level is your actual game level – your Proxy doesn’t have a leveling-up method as such as they do not do the combat. That is left to your Agents, who you should also concentrate on leveling.
Maximum Agent level
As with your Inter-Knot level, the max level for your Agents in Zenless Zone Zero is 60.
