Zenless Zone Zero install size: How much storage do you need?

Zenless Zone Zero is the brand new experience from HoYoverse, bringing more gacha fun that we know and love.

Since it is a multi-platform release, launching not only on the main home systems but also mobile, you’ll be wanting to know how much storage space you’ll need to get it installed on every device possible.

Here, we’ll reveal the Zenless Zone Zero install size on each of its platforms so you can remove any games you’re not playing in preparation.

How much storage does Zenless Zone Zero take?

As you might expect, Zenless Zone Zero does have different storage requirements depending on which platform you want to install the game on.

While the full game stays the same on each device, there are discrepancies due to graphical capabilities, how storage is handled in the system, and little optimization tweaks.

Here are the approximate Zenless Zone Zero install sizes, rounded up where possible to ensure you have enough space:

PS5 – 55 GB

PC – 57 GB (115 GB zipped download)

iOS – 26 GB

Android – 20 GB

While it’s normal that the install sizes do differ platform to platform, it is very interesting to see a massive 20+ difference between the PC install and that on mobile devices.

What this does mean though is that some serious optimization has gone into the mobile side of things. From our own experience from playing, you can definitely see this, with little to no hiccups while still having some great visuals in place.

With all the above storage info now in your mind, you can get to downloading ZZZ and exploring the world of New Eridu.