You Can Now Earn Free Passive Income with Ferrari and Lamborghini through Dreamcars: Here's How

Dreamcars Ferrari Spider

Ferrari and Lamborghini owners can earn free income from their cars. Dreamcars changes the thought that these expensive cars are out of your reach.

This platform offers you to earn passive income from luxury cars like Ferrari and Lamborghini. Do you want to know how?

What is Dreamcars Doing?

Dreamcars is a project that allows users to earn daily rewards with their dream cars.

The project allows users to buy fractional shares of amazing high-quality vehicles.

This effectively means you can own a part of a Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, Bentley, or Porsche without having to buy the whole car.

Here are some features offered by Dreamcars that provide this:

  • Fractional Ownership: Dreamcars uses car-backed NFTs to represent ownership of luxury cars. These NFTs are divided into smaller fractions which allows you to invest even if you have a lower budget.
  • Rental Income: Cars in the Dreamcars fleet are part of a rental service. Investors earn monthly rental income based on their share of the car.
  • Digital Authenticity: Each car-backed NFT is linked to the car’s purchase contract and essential details.

Dreamcars vs. Traditional Car Investment

Investing in cars traditionally involves dealing with maintenance, insurance, and repairs. Dreamcars changes this system completely. Here’s how:

  • Cost-Effective: Instead of paying a huge sum upfront, you can buy fractional shares starting as low as $10.
  • No Depreciation Worries: Traditional car ownership means dealing with the car losing value over time. With Dreamcars, the focus is on earning rental income, which can offset depreciation.
  • Liquidity: Selling a luxury car can take months. Dreamcars provides improved liquidity by allowing you to trade your car-backed NFTs easily on their marketplace.
  • Passive Income: Traditional car ownership requires ongoing expenses for maintenance and insurance. Dreamcars handles all of that, providing you with passive income from rentals without the hassle.

Roadmap

Dreamcars has a clear and structured roadmap aimed at growth and development. Here’s an overview:

Phase 1: Concept and Preparation

  • Business Plan: Developed the business concept and created a detailed plan.
  • Website Launch: Launched the Dreamcars website and established social communities.
  • Smart Contract Audit: Initiated an audit for the smart contract to ensure security and reliability.
  • Presale Launch: Started the $DCARS presale to raise initial funds and built a community.

Phase 2: Development and Launch

  • Platform Development: Creating the marketplace platform and web application.
  • Presale Completion: Successfully concluding the presale phase.
  • Listings: Listing $DCARS on CoinMarketCap and PancakeSwap to increase visibility and accessibility.

Phase 3: Scaling and Expansion

  • CEX Launch: Starting on a centralized exchange (CEX).
  • NFT Marketplace: They are beta-launching the NFT marketplace for trading car-backed NFTs.
  • Liquidity Protocol: Creating a protocol to increase liquidity for investors.
  • Influencer Outreach: They are expanding our ties with influencers and premium vehicle shops.

Phase 4: Showrooms and Marketplace

  • Showroom Openings: Establishing physical and digital showrooms for showcasing luxury cars.
  • NFT Car Drops: Conducting NFT drops to introduce new car-backed NFTs.
  • Official Marketplace: Launching the official Dreamcars marketplace for trading NFTs.
  • Online Events: Hosting events to attract new investors and holders.
  • Collaborations: Partnering with luxury car brands to enhance the platform’s offerings.

Join the Presale for Dreamcars

How to be a part of Dreamcars?

To participate in Dreamcars presale, all you need is a supported wallet. Use MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Coinbase or WalletConnect to connect to the Dreamcars platform.

You can purchase DCARS token with ETH and BNB. USDT feature is coming soon. Ensure you have sufficient funds in cryptocurrencies like USDT (BEP20 & ERC20), ETH, or BNB. These funds will be used to purchase $DCARS tokens.

Use the Dreamcars website’s buy widget to select the amount of $DCARS you want to purchase. Authorize the transaction and cover any associated fees.

After the presale ends, claim your $DCARS tokens. These tokens will be used within the Dreamcars ecosystem for various activities, including buying fractional shares of luxury cars.

Dreamcars makes investing in luxury cars accessible and enjoyable by streamlining the process. You can become a member of the Dreamcars community and begin receiving passive income from luxury vehicles by following these steps.

Regardless of whether you’re an investor seeking fresh prospects or an enthusiast for cars, Dreamcars might be a project you should check out.

Join the DREAMCARS (DCARS) community

James Spillane
Crypto Writer

James Spillane is a crypto trader and writer, producing analytical articles for ReadWrite on the latest market trends and price action of trending assets. Hailing from the UK, James is a BSc Physics graduate from Imperial College London and former Cadet Force Adult Volunteer with Bedfordshire & Hertfordshire Army Cadet Force. When not writing and editing, James enjoys working out and travelling, currently working remotely in South East Asia. James' latest coverage focuses on the growing meme coin market, tracking assets like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu and newer contenders to their market share.

