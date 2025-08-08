Tuberculosis exposure in the community prompts Northern California casino to issue notice

The Cache Creek Casino Resort, based in the Capay Valley in California, has issued a health notice after a case of contagious tuberculosis has been identified in the community.

The message has been shared “out of an abundance of caution” and “in alignment with guidance from the California Department of Public Health.”

“A case of contagious tuberculosis (TB) has been identified in our community. In collaboration with public health officials from the Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency, Cache Creek Casino Resort staff are conducting contact tracing to identify and notify individuals who may have had close contact with the affected person.

“Health authorities define close contact as having a cumulative exposure of at least eight hours to the individual with TB.”

Those identified will be contacted directly and evaluated for TB infection, the notice states.

Tuberculosis has been on the rise in the United States

This comes after it was reported earlier in the year, in March, that tuberculosis cases are on the rise in the United States and worldwide. One of the recent outbreaks began in January of 2024 in Kansas City, Kansas, and two nearby counties.

“Resort Guests: Please consult your healthcare provider, especially if you have a compromised immune system or underlying health conditions,” the casino resort said in the statement.

“Employees: Contact the Cache Creek Benefits Department or your primary care provider for additional guidance, especially if you have a compromised immune system or underlying health conditions.

“We remain committed to the health and safety of our guests, employees, and community. Thank you for your cooperation.”

The contagious infection primarily affects the lungs and is caused by a bacteria known as Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It can be transmitted when a person with an active TB case coughs, sneezes, or speaks when others are nearby.

The symptoms of an active and contagious case of tuberculosis can include a cough that lasts three weeks or longer, chest pain, or coughing up blood. Other symptoms could include weakness or fatigue, weight loss, chills, fever, loss of appetite, or sweating at night.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram