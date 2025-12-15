Home San Diego police raid gambling sites, seize illegal slot machines drugs cash

San Diego police raid gambling sites, seize illegal slot machines drugs cash

San Diego police seize 62 slot machines, drugs and cash in illegal gambling busts. Exterior of a small auto shop building with a metal security gate and a sign reading “MGK Auto,” with a white truck parked in front, illustrating the location connected to a San Diego police illegal gambling bust where slot machines, drugs, and cash were seized.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) announced that search warrants were issued for two separate premises in the city, which are suspected of hosting illicit gambling.

According to a local news outlet, Times of San Diego, the two locations were named as El Cajon Boulevard and another at a storage facility in Chula Vista, resulting in the seizure of 62 illegal slot machines along with cash and suspected narcotics.

SDPD raid two suspected gambling locations

The first location housed an established motor shop, MGK, and its owner, Misak Gumushyan, stated that he believed he had been burgled.

SDPD Lt. Tim Radtke said that “Both addresses were on the search warrant because it was one building…so what he (Mr Gumushyan) thought was a burglary was SWAT just accessing his building.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MAHpEgUIt9o

The owner refutes the claim that SWAT only accessed the building, as he reported to the Times that his security cameras had been disconnected, his front gate destroyed, and the contents of the store in upheaval.

The other named address was not recorded, but from the same building, MGK officers seized 23 unlicensed slot machines, around $1,000 cash, and assorted narcotics.

“I’m sure this is going to be a hit on my business and my reputation and everything,” Gumushyan said of the raid. “I don’t know what it’s going to be.”

Second location raided by SDPD

The second location, in Chula Vista, was on Third Avenue and Emerson Street and housed a self-storage facility.

SDPD found an additional 36 illegal slot machines and $800 in the building previously raided.

Radtke commented on the impact illegal gambling dens have on patrons, saying, “Narcotics plus weapons, plus you’re losing money, anything could occur. It’s a cocktail for something bad that could happen.”

“Illegal gambling establishments pose significant risks to the community,” said the SDPD, continuing that “These locations often attract additional criminal activity, including narcotics sales, theft, and violence.”

Featured image: Google Maps

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Smartphone with abstract AI targeting signals beside a subtle courthouse silhouette
Boston lawsuit challenges DraftKings AI gambling promotions
ReadWrite
Abstract smartphone showing AI betting analytics under regulatory scrutiny in Maine and Massachusetts
Maine Watches DraftKings AI as Massachusetts Opens Inquiry
ReadWrite
Casino entry checkpoint representing escalating fines for underage gambling in Atlantic City
Atlantic City Venues Could Face Escalating Fines Under S597
ReadWrite
Editorial illustration of New Hampshire’s State House and an abstract online casino panel before a finance committee vote.
SB 104 Faces New Hampshire Finance Committee Test
ReadWrite
ADA-compliant casino kiosk consolidating ticket redemption, cash access and payment services
OmniStream Unifies Casino Cash Access in One ADA-Compliant Kiosk
ReadWrite

Most Popular Gambling Stories

Latest News

Abstract smartphone showing AI betting analytics under regulatory scrutiny in Maine and Massachusetts
Betting

Maine Watches DraftKings AI as Massachusetts Opens Inquiry
ReadWrite12 hours

Maine’s Gambling Control Unit is monitoring how sports-betting operators use artificial intelligence after New York Times reporting raised concerns about DraftKings’ alleged use of machine learning to target promotional offers....

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software