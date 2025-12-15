The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) announced that search warrants were issued for two separate premises in the city, which are suspected of hosting illicit gambling.

According to a local news outlet, Times of San Diego, the two locations were named as El Cajon Boulevard and another at a storage facility in Chula Vista, resulting in the seizure of 62 illegal slot machines along with cash and suspected narcotics.

SDPD raid two suspected gambling locations

The first location housed an established motor shop, MGK, and its owner, Misak Gumushyan, stated that he believed he had been burgled.

SDPD Lt. Tim Radtke said that “Both addresses were on the search warrant because it was one building…so what he (Mr Gumushyan) thought was a burglary was SWAT just accessing his building.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MAHpEgUIt9o

The owner refutes the claim that SWAT only accessed the building, as he reported to the Times that his security cameras had been disconnected, his front gate destroyed, and the contents of the store in upheaval.

The other named address was not recorded, but from the same building, MGK officers seized 23 unlicensed slot machines, around $1,000 cash, and assorted narcotics.

“I’m sure this is going to be a hit on my business and my reputation and everything,” Gumushyan said of the raid. “I don’t know what it’s going to be.”

Second location raided by SDPD

The second location, in Chula Vista, was on Third Avenue and Emerson Street and housed a self-storage facility.

SDPD found an additional 36 illegal slot machines and $800 in the building previously raided.

Radtke commented on the impact illegal gambling dens have on patrons, saying, “Narcotics plus weapons, plus you’re losing money, anything could occur. It’s a cocktail for something bad that could happen.”

“Illegal gambling establishments pose significant risks to the community,” said the SDPD, continuing that “These locations often attract additional criminal activity, including narcotics sales, theft, and violence.”

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