San Diego police crack down on two illegal gambling dens 

San Diego law enforcement has been active in dismantling two illegal gambling dens in the space for forty-eight hours.

The reports from the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) covered the events near the Azalea Park and Teralta East neighborhoods in Circle City.

SDPD takes down two illegal operators

The SDPD reported that they had been actively investigating a private residence on Fairmount Ave. near the Azalea Park neighborhood. This was related to a double shooting in the area, and upon taking their inquiry forward, they learned that the area was also used to house an illegal gambling den.

The location was swiftly shut down at the time of the shooting incident, and a warrant was procured to deactivate multiple illegal gambling machines. The Mid-City Division continued to monitor the area, alongside a collaborative effort with the FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force, S.W.A.T. teams, and the SDPD Vice Unit.

A further search warrant was then issued on the 2600 block of Fairmount Ave., which, according to the report, resulted in “the recovery of 12 illegal gambling machines, two handguns, ammunition, narcotics, and over $1,000 in cash.” Six individuals were arrested as part of the sting, with an additional four individuals being interviewed and cautioned.

SDPD active in illegal gambling hunt

In the space of just forty-eight hours, the SSPD took action against another illegal event, this time operating out of a location named Rocky’s Market in the Teralta East neighborhood.

Officers noticed a man who violated a municipal code and did not comply with their verbal instructions, and the individual was followed inside the location. This resulted in the officers observing several electronic gambling machines, and a warrant was issued to inspect further.

Upon investigation, a replica firearm was found, money, and nine illegal gambling machines alongside an individual in breach of probation.

The SDPS said, “This is the second illegal gambling den dismantled by SDPD in recent weeks. These dens often attract other criminal activity to the area, including narcotics, prostitution, gang-related activity, noise, and fighting.”

