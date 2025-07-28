San Diego Police shut down two illegal gambling operations

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) attended to two illegal gambling operations this week, with 12 suspects arrested.

The details were shared by the SDPD on social media, with the post stating: “‘Just like Vegas,’ one officer said – but these weren’t casinos. These were illegal gambling operations hidden inside a home and a neighborhood market.”

It was on Thursday morning when officers, alongside SWAT, Vice, and the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, served a warrant at a private residence.

“In February 2025, Mid-City Detectives investigated a double shooting in the same area. During the initial investigation, detectives learned the location was used as an illegal gambling den,” the police say in a news release.

“Pursuant to a search warrant, several gambling machines were recovered, and the den was subsequently shut down. Approximately one month later, detectives learned that the den had been reestablished.”

According to the police, inside they found 12 illegal gambling machines, two handguns, ammunition, narcotics, and over $1,000 in cash.

“At the time of the operation, there were 12 individuals inside the residence partaking in illegal gambling.”

“Six people were arrested, two were given citations and four were interviewed and released.”

San Diego Police visit second property, less than 48 hours later

It was then, less than 48 hours later, that officers embarked on their second gambling-related warrant.

“While on patrol, Mid-City officers noticed a man who was violation of a municipal code near the 4700 block of University Avenue,” the police say.

“They tried to stop him, but the man did not comply and entered Rocky’s Market. Upon contacting the male inside the store, the officers observed several electronic gambling machines actively in use. They secured the location and obtained a search warrant.”

The warrant led to the recovery of nine gambling machines, $477 in cash, and a replica firearm. Four people were arrested.

“At the time of the incident, there were four people inside the business partaking in illegal gambling activities. One person was arrested for probation violation and the remaining three were given gambling den related citations.”

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram