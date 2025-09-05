Home Prediction Pulse: Trump announcement stirs market chatter as Pentagon Pizza Index stays flat

Prediction Pulse: Trump announcement stirs market chatter as Pentagon Pizza Index stays flat

Prediction Pulse Trump announcement stirs market chatter as Pentagon Pizza Index stays flat. Edited image showing Donald Trump in front of a stock market-style background, with a pepperoni pizza and a smartphone displaying a betting platform.
Trump, pizza, and prediction markets collide as chatter around the Pentagon Pizza Index mixes with wagers on his announcements.

Kalshi rolled out its first player prop bets just in time for kickoff Thursday night, letting users wager on who will score touchdowns in Week 1 NFL games. First, next, anytime, or even multiple trips to the end zone are now fair game. Yardage and defensive stats remain off-limits, presumably because baby steps are safer when you’re trying to keep the Commodity Futures Trading Commission from noticing you’ve wandered into sportsbook territory.

The timing is no accident. Polymarket just got the nod from regulators to re-enter the US, and PredictIt continues chugging along with its more academic flavor of political markets. Even Underdog, better known for fantasy contests, announced a sports prediction market with Crypto.com. Kalshi’s touchdown props look less like innovation and more like keeping pace in a league suddenly crowded with rivals.

Self-certification made the move possible, that lovely process where an exchange essentially tells the CFTC “we’re doing this unless you stop us” and then waits to see if anyone in Washington is awake enough to care. No objection yet, which means betting on Deebo Samuel finding the end zone is officially a regulated activity in America.

Not content with touchdowns, Kalshi also filed to self-certify parlays and multi-leg bets this week. That would let users mash together multiple outcomes into a single wager, moving one step closer to the state-regulated sportsbooks it insists it isn’t copying.

Polymarket, never shy about leaning on its community, took the same idea to Discord. Traders are now invited to submit parlay combinations of two to six existing markets. The top three to five ideas get put up for a quick vote twice a week, with winning suggestions actually listed on the site.

Think of it as crowdsourced gambling innovation, or possibly just a way to outsource product development to the same people who think betting on rainfall totals is an investment strategy.

So Week 1 of the NFL season doubles as Week 1 of the prediction market parlay wars. Kalshi is pushing touchdown props, Polymarket is dangling Discord votes, and the CFTC continues to play the role of slightly bemused chaperone.

And while Kalshi was busy with touchdowns, Polymarket found itself caught up in the far more important matter of the Pentagon Pizza Index. After Trump’s Oval Office announcement and his surprise decision to rebrand the Pentagon as the Department of War, speculation bubbled up that late-night pizza orders around the Pentagon were spiking.

What’s on this week’s prediction markets

Kalshi

Kalshi spent the first week trying to wedge itself into the national sports conversation without technically offering anything you could put money on. When Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was tossed before the first snap for apparently spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Kalshi’s social feeds lit up with commentary.

No market, no bets, just a steady drip of viral-adjacent content. The effect was something like your accountant trying to crack jokes at the bar. Technically fine, but you can tell what they really want is for someone to say “hey, maybe you should run a line on that.”

Where Kalshi had no hesitation was in politics. Ahead of Donald Trump’s Oval Office announcement on September 3, the exchange posted a blockbuster $536,807 in volume on the question “What will Trump say during the Announcement in the Oval Office originally scheduled for 2:00 pm ET?”

A Kalshi prediction market chart showing what Trump would say during his Oval Office announcement. Lines track probabilities of him mentioning Biden, Putin, or drugs. All three surged to 100% after the event. The chart shows $536,807 in trading volume.
Kalshi traders bet heavily on Trump’s Oval Office announcement, with markets predicting mentions of Biden, Putin, and drugs. Credit: Kalshi

Around 75% of bettors correctly predicted that he’d mention Joe Biden, while 74% guessed he would rename the Pentagon the “Department of War.” He did exactly that, giving a rare moment where both Kalshi’s bettors and Trump himself delivered as advertised.

As for the industry’s own trash talk, that happened on social media, where Polymarket’s William LeGate accused Kalshi’s CEO of directing staff to “copy everything Polymarket does… our moat is regulatory capture.”

Kalshi affiliates promptly called the claim misinformation. It’s a fight unlikely to move markets, but it does provide the spectacle of prediction exchanges wagering credibility in real time, one subtweet at a time.

Polymarket

Polymarket has been busy this week, though not with pizza. The so-called Pizza Index, a half-serious half-conspiratorial measure of national security tensions based on late-night orders to Pentagon-adjacent pizza joints, spiked in chatter after Trump’s Department of War rebrand.

The idea is if generals are stuck in the basement eating pepperoni at 2 a.m., something big is about to happen. According to the Pentagon Pizza Index site, which yes, really exists, things remain calm. No extra-large mushroom pies on the ledger, no missile strikes on the horizon.

Confusingly, Polymarket itself does not offer an actual wager on pizza deliveries, though the Pizza Index site helpfully slaps a Polymarket plug-in on the page anyway. It is either synergy or sabotage, depending on whether you believe mozzarella is a leading indicator.

A Polymarket chart showing the probability of Trump being out as president in 2025. The chance declined to 6%, with over $1.1 million traded.
Polymarket shows only a 6% chance Trump leaves office in 2025, despite more than $1.1 million in wagers. Credit: Polymarket

Where the action actually sits is in Trump’s political survival. Polymarket’s traders have already shoveled $1,106,191 into markets on whether he will resign by the end of this year. The odds sit at a measly 6%. The chance he bows out next year clocks in at 5%. The best Trump exit line available gives him a 10% shot of being gone by December 31, 2026, which in the world of prediction markets qualifies as optimistic.

Meanwhile, out the door at the CFTC, Commissioner Kristin Johnson took a parting swipe at her colleagues, lamenting that prediction markets have “too few guardrails and too little visibility.”

A fair point, though one suspects most bettors prefer it that way. After all, guardrails keep cars on the road, but they also make it harder to veer into oncoming traffic for fun.

Featured image: Canva / Grok

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Kalshi plans to introduce multi-leg bets and parlays via CFTC filing. Football player in yellow and blue uniform with helmet holding a ball, positioned on the right side of the image. On the left, the word 'Kalshi' appears in large, bold, white text on a black background.
Kalshi plans to introduce multi-leg bets and parlays via CFTC filing
Rachael Davies
Premier League star Lucas Paqueta 'considers suing FA' after spot fixing case collapse. Lucas Paquetá of West Ham United warming up before their Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers
Premier League star Lucas Paqueta ‘considers suing FA’ after spot fixing case collapse
Suswati Basu
PCGB logo on top of blurred casino image. PGCB reminds bettors to use licensed sportsbooks as NFL season begins
PGCB reminds bettors to use licensed sportsbooks as NFL season begins
Suswati Basu
Jannik Sinner’s prospects of further success at the US Open appear to be under threat from the ‘Drake Curse’ after the rapper posted on social media to reveal his latest big money punt. 
Jannik Sinner facing the Drake Curse after $330k US Open bet
Graeme Hanna
FanDuel has launched its Bet Protect program, allowing users to stay in the NFL game in the event of an early injury to a player. 
FanDuel launches Bet Protect program to spare bettors from early injury impact
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

PAGCOR Building
Gambling

Online gaming named as one of the Phillipines' biggest revenue drivers in 2025
Rachael Davies39 minutes

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has named online gaming as one of the government's biggest revenue drivers in 2025. At the same time, PAGCOR has also warned about...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software