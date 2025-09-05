Kalshi plans to introduce multi-leg bets and parlays via CFTC filing

Kalshi has filed a new notification with the CFTC to apparently self-certify user-created parlays and multi-leg bets, entering semi-new territory for the prediction market.

Kalshi submitted a new contract to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Tuesday, September 2, titled: “Will <outcomes> occur in <events>?” This seems to suggest that the platform will offer user-created parlays, self-certifying a way for players to include multiple parts in bets chosen by themselves.

Kalshi is now officially sports event contracts on a single game with multiple outcomes. The company registered for these offerings two days ago. Now offering parlays. pic.twitter.com/Xof8eUMi7l — RLinnehanSR (@RLinnehanSR) September 4, 2025

That’s made clearer by the filing later referring to bets made up of “multiple components”, suggesting that these components could, in practice, be individual Kalshi contracts, each settled by its own rules. Further clarification shows that a bet on yes “will pay out the product of the payouts for each <component>, as dictated by each corresponding <rule>, rounded down to the nearest cent.”

What is a parlay?

That description sounds a lot like a parlay, also known as an accumulator, combo bet, or multi-bet. That would allow Kalshi users to play a single bet that includes multiple individual wagers, as often seen in sports betting.

My Kalshi parlay for tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/3t13Bl3un7 — Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) September 5, 2025

This isn’t the first time that Kalshi has done something similar, however, having offered bets on specific sets of events during the Oscars and Grammys. In that case, those contracts differed from the self-made bets proposed in the CFTC filing, as they were pre-designed and priced individually by Kalshi.

With Kalshi recently offering more and more sports bets, the apparent introduction of parlays seems to highlight that the prediction market is aiming to capitalize on the sports betting market as much as possible. That’s also evident through rumors of a potential partnership deal with FanDuel, with the goal of expanding both brands in the US. This foray into sports betting territory has not gone unnoticed by those already in that field.

Readwrite has reached out to Kalshi for comment.

Featured image: Kalshi / Canva