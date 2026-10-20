Home New Jersey online casinos win $274.8 million in September, outearning Atlantic City floors

New Jersey online casinos win $274.8 million in September, outearning Atlantic City floors

New Jersey State House in Trenton with its gold dome under a clear blue sky

New Jersey's online casinos posted the third-highest monthly win in the state's history in September 2026 and again beat Atlantic City's casino floors. With sportsbook revenue shrinking by double digits, online play is now carrying the state's gaming growth.

The online figure trailed two earlier months this year. Only July, at $276.9 million, and May, at $276.3 million, came in higher. July rose 12.0% and May rose 11.9%.

The result reversed the order seen a month earlier. In August, online casino win grew only 4.4% to $259.3 million. Atlantic City’s casinos still won more that month, taking $294.9 million despite a 5.5% drop.

Atlantic City floors stumble while online growth holds up

The slump on the casino floors came after a stronger summer. Stockton University gaming analyst Brian Tyrrell said the land-based casinos went from a strong May-to-July run to “one of the worst Septembers in recent history.”

Online play moved the other way. The year-on-year comparison is like-for-like on tax. New Jersey raised its gross revenue tax rate on internet gaming from 15% to 19.75% on July 1, 2025. Last September was therefore already taxed at the higher rate.

The state collected $82.7 million in gross revenue taxes from gaming in September. That brought the year-to-date total to $756.8 million. Total gaming revenue for the first nine months of 2026 reached $5.39 billion, 5.1% more than the $5.13 billion recorded over the same stretch of 2025.

Market share is also moving among online operators. BetFanatics’ win jumped 187% to $14.7 million in September.

Sports betting slides as prediction markets draw scrutiny

Sportsbooks had a much weaker month than online casinos. The calendar played a part, with one fewer football weekend this September. Tyrrell suggested that prediction markets such as Kalshi and Polymarket may be pulling bets away from regulated sportsbooks. He added that this could cut state tax revenue.

The sports slowdown is not new. In August, the decline came mainly from a later start to some fall sports, including college football, compared with August 2025. A lower win percentage also weighed on that month.

The split matters beyond New Jersey. That gives lawmakers in states weighing online casino bills concrete figures on tax revenue and on how online play compares with land-based casinos.

Virginia is one of those states. Its House and Senate each passed online casino bills in 2026. The two chambers could not agree on a final version before the session ended on March 14. Virginia will have to try again next year.

Sources

📷 New Jersey State House: ajay_suresh, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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