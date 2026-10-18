Sportradar says it can benefit from prediction-market growth without relying on a single exchange, as sports made up about 82% of Kalshi’s U.S. prediction volume over the 12 months covered by an August industry report.

The figure comes from Eilers & Krejcik Research, cited in sponsored content published by Benzinga and republished on Nasdaq on October 16. The report estimated monthly U.S. prediction-market contract volume at 49 billion in July 2026, roughly 49 times the 0.9 billion recorded in August 2025.

Sports activity creates demand for data

Sports prediction-market handle-analog – the market’s equivalent of total wagers – reached 30% of combined U.S. prediction-market and online sports-betting handle in June 2026, up from 1% to 2% a year earlier, the report said. U.S. prediction-market app downloads also topped 6 million in June, while fundraising targets for exchanges implied valuations as high as $40 billion, according to the same research.

Prediction markets let users buy and sell contracts tied to real-world outcomes. The sponsored article describes Kalshi and Polymarket as CFTC-regulated, rather than overseen by state gaming regulators, a distinction it says can give the platforms access to states where regulated sports betting is unavailable. It presents the category as a way to reach new customers and jurisdictions, not only as a rival for sportsbook business.

Each sports contract needs an official result for settlement. Sportradar says its existing sports-betting infrastructure, technology, rights and industry relationships can support that process with official data, real-time information, live odds, fan-engagement products, customer acquisition services and integrity tools. Its data and distribution role in prediction markets is distinct from operating an exchange.

A platform-agnostic route into the market

“We see prediction markets as a natural extension of our core business and a significant opportunity where Sportradar is uniquely positioned to lead, given our premium content, global scale and unmatched product portfolio,” said Carsten Koerl, the company’s founder and CEO. He said the category could expand Sportradar’s U.S. total addressable market by opening new states, attracting players and increasing sports engagement.

The company’s stated approach is to sell services across the ecosystem rather than depend on one platform’s success. That could mean working with exchanges as well as market makers and brokers, which need data to support liquidity, price contracts and settle trades. Sportradar says it works only with authorized, registered and licensed operators and follows applicable rules in each market where it operates.

The sponsored article also names FanDuel and DraftKings as sportsbook operators developing prediction-market products. Their entry puts established betting companies alongside platforms such as Kalshi and Polymarket, while Sportradar is pitching infrastructure and official results rather than a consumer-facing exchange. DraftKings’ move reflects the broader commercial push into the category, including attention to how prediction-market products may generate revenue.

The market figures cited in the article are estimates from Eilers & Krejcik, not Sportradar operating metrics. The source also discloses that the material was sponsored and created with a third-party partner; it does not provide a timeline or financial forecast for Sportradar’s prediction-market business.