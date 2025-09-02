Home Crypto.com partners with Underdog to bring sports prediction markets to 16 states

Crypto.com partners with Underdog to bring sports prediction markets to 16 states

Crypto.com partners with Underdog to bring sports prediction markets to 16 states. Logo for Underdog and Crypto.com on top of a dark blue background

Fantasy and sports gaming operator Underdog has teamed up with Crypto.com to bring sports prediction markets to 16 states.

The first rollout is focusing largely on areas in the US where legal sports betting has not been adopted. The partnership between Underdog and Crypto.com highlights the rising interest in sports prediction markets, with predictions giant Kalshi offering more and more sports-based markets and pressure rising on the CFTC to regulate the sector.

Underdog is the first sports gaming platform to enter the rapidly-growing prediction market arena. It offers traders a platform to buy and sell on the outcome of sporting events, with the odds changing according to market movements. Crucially, there’s no bookmaker to set the odds.

“Prediction markets are one of the most exciting developments we’ve seen in a long time,” said Underdog founder and CEO Jeremy Levine in a public statement. “While still new and evolving, one thing is clear: the future of prediction markets is going to be about sports, and no one does sports better than Underdog.”

Underdog and Crypto.com enters a thriving sports prediction markets sector

Already, prediction market operators Robinhood, Kalshi and Polymarket offer sports event markets, while Flutter-owned FanDuel recently announced it would partner with the CME Group to offer financial events contracts. DraftKings CEO Jason Robins has also told CNBC that there’s interest there to enter the sector as well.

The lure for these companies seems to stem from being able to cater to sports bettor in states where gaming regulators and tribal casinos push back on legal sports betting. For example, California and Texas both don’t allow sports betting, yet can engage in sports prediction markets – for now.

There is growing pressure on the CFTC to establish whether prediction markets count as betting. As it stands, prediction market operators are seeking to gain a foothold while they still can, ahead of any potential regulation.

Featured image: Crypto.com

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Split image showing baseball player in a Cincinnati Reds uniform holding a bat on the left and a blue FBI jacket with large yellow letters on the right. FBI files reveal alleged gambling and narcotics ties involving MLB Pete Rose
FBI files reveal alleged gambling and narcotics ties involving MLB Pete Rose
Suswati Basu
Fernando Vieira at the IBJR. Brazilian Institute of Responsible Gaming opposes raising taxes on sports betting
Brazilian Institute of Responsible Gaming opposes raising taxes on sports betting
Rachael Davies
Prediction Pulse: Lisa Cook faces Trump challenge, Trump Jr. plays both markets, and Taylor Swift turns Polymarket into a payday. Composite image showing Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook and Donald Trump Jr. against a financial market chart background.
Prediction Pulse: Lisa Cook faces Trump challenge, Trump Jr. plays both markets, and Taylor Swift turns Polymarket into a payday
Suswati Basu
FanDuel picks. FanDuel launches new peer-to-peer fantasy sports app, FanDuel Picks
FanDuel launches new peer-to-peer fantasy sports app, FanDuel Picks
Rachael Davies
NFL logo
Americans are expected to spend $30 billion betting on the upcoming NFL season
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

King Philippe of Belgium
Gambling

Belgium appoints new members to six-year service in Gaming Commission
Rachael Davies1 hour

The King of Belgium has confirmed the 12 new gambling regulatory members serving in the Gaming Commission for the next six years. King Philippe of Belgium has confirmed the names...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software