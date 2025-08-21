Home CME Group and FanDuel partner for event contracts platform

CME Group and FanDuel partner for event contracts platform

cme group fanduel

Derivatives marketplace CME Group and gaming company FanDuel announced a new partnership, spawning an events platform.

Building on CME Group’s background in financial products and FanDuel’s customer base in the gambling space, the platform will offer fully-funded, event-based contracts with defined risk. Customers will be able to wager on a variety of markets on simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’ bets, starting from as low as $1.

The products are expected to launch later this year, featuring market-based benchmarks like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100, prices of oil and gas, gold, cryptocurrencies, and other key economic indicators, such as GDP and CPI. There’s also a promise of further markets to be determined in the coming months, with more coming after launch as well.

“Individual investors are increasingly sophisticated and continually pursuing new financial opportunities,” said Terry Duffy, CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “To meet this demand, we have created this innovative partnership, which will operate a non-clearing FCM. Together, our event-based products will appeal to the growing public interest in markets, and we will provide education to attract a new generation of potential traders not active in derivatives today.”

FanDuel seeking partnerships throughout the gaming space

To bring the platform to customers, the two companies will create a new joint venture together, operating a non-clearing futures commission merchant (FCM) that will facilitate access to these event-based contracts via FanDuel, which was recently sold to gaming giant Flutter.

“Partnering with CME Group will unlock our ability to bring even more new and engaging products to FanDuel’s fast-growing customer base,” said Amy Howe, CEO of FanDuel Group. “We believe there is potentially a wide audience for trading event-based markets and we want to provide a platform that allows our customers to engage in this activity.

“We are excited to be partnering with CME Group to design new and engaging products, combining innovation with best-in-class regulatory compliance and consumer protections.”

This wouldn’t be the only partnership FanDuel is rumoured to be pursuing, with news swirling about a potential partnership with predictions market Kalshi.

Featured image: CME Group/FanDuel

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

High school coach suspended after running prop bets on students
Joel Loynds
Bragg “unable to say” who hit it with a cyberattack
Joel Loynds
Ohtani interpreter bookkeeper potentially getting significantly reduced sentence. Mathew Bowyer in front of a blue background
Prosecutors seek leniency for Ohtani interpreter’s bookie Bowyer in gambling case
Joel Loynds
A photograph focusing on the hands of a teenage boy gripping a modern smartphone. Sportradar and Bundesliga International announce live player markets ahead of new season
Sportradar and Bundesliga International announce live player markets ahead of new season
Sophie Atkinson
penn hollywood casino app
PENN Entertainment announces stand-alone Hollywood Casino app
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Betting

High school coach suspended after running prop bets on students
Joel Loynds17 hours

A soccer coach from Conestoga High School, David Zimmerman, has been suspended after it was found that he was making prop bets on basketball students. The nationally recognized coach didn't...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.