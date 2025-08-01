Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Boyd Gaming completes sale of FanDuel holding to Flutter

Boyd Gaming completes sale of FanDuel holding to Flutter

boyd gaming fanduel

Boyd Gaming has confirmed the completion of the previously announced agreement to sell its 5% equity share in FanDuel to Flutter.

The transaction, worth $1.75 billion, means Flutter now has full ownership of the prominent US sports betting brand.

Despite this new status, Flutter may face a dilution of its shareholding and total control, as an existing rights option held by Fox Corporation allows it to acquire 18.6% of FanDuel’s equity by December 3, 2030.

The price for this transaction to go ahead is currently estimated at $4.5 billion.

Beyond the headline sale, Boyd Gaming is expected to benefit along with Flutter as part of an ongoing strategic partnership through to 2038. 

The Nevada-based developer, which reported second-quarter revenues of $1 billion, indicated in its press release that the cash proceeds from the $1.75b deal would be used toward settling existing debt liabilities, while it will also seek fresh growth opportunities and return value to shareholders.

Flutter is expected to gain from reduced market access costs in states where Boyd Gaming is the gatekeeper for FanDuel’s presence, with the savings expected to reach the $65 million mark annually. 

Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, and Pennsylvania have been pinpointed as key markets to secure this operational efficiency.

Future relationship with Fox Corporation

The equity option held by Fox is based on a full cash payment and subject to conditions, including licensing requirements. If they do proceed with it, there would be a significant impact on Flutter and its ownership structure, but there are protections embedded into the deal from the high cost price and aforementioned licensing terms. 

Further value and scope for growth could be unlocked from potential future partner agreements between Flutter and Fox in the evolving media and sportsbook sectors.

Also, as part of the headline deal, FanDuel will continue to operate Boyd Gaming’s retail sportsbooks outside of Nevada through to June next year, with Boyd taking full responsibility after that point. 

Until then, Boyd Gaming will receive set per-state fees from FanDuel’s online operations.

Image credit: FanDuel

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

Mike DeWine, the governor of Ohio, has urged the Casino Control Commission to prohibit prop bets
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine calls for action to be taken on prop bets
Graeme Hanna
DraftKings logo as they launch new responsible gaming tool. DraftKings now has to pay $3 million to Connecticut customers, and it has been fined $450,000 in Massachusetts
Massachusetts hits DraftKings with record $450K fine for accepting credit card bets
Suswati Basu
Gilbert Arenas dances out of jail, denying involvement after illegal poker arrest. Gilbert Arenas smiles and gestures with his hands while walking down a flight of stairs in casual clothes, wearing a black T-shirt and red shorts, outside a building that appears to be a detention center.
Gilbert Arenas dances out of jail, denying involvement after illegal poker arrest
Suswati Basu
WWE Summerslam 2025 odds & analysis
Joel Loynds
Caesars Entertainment CEO predicts slow third quarter for Las Vegas Strip. Generic image of Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas sees 1% growth as US tourism flounders
Joel Loynds

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Mike DeWine, the governor of Ohio, has urged the Casino Control Commission to prohibit prop bets
Betting

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine calls for action to be taken on prop bets
Graeme Hanna35 minutes

Mike DeWine, the governor of Ohio, has urged the Casino Control Commission to prohibit prop bets, removing them from the legal list of bets that can be placed under the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.