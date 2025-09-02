Home Police intensify crackdown on Birmingham gambling dens amid rising exploitation risks

West Midlands Police have closed multiple illegal gambling dens in Birmingham, seizing cash, drugs and gaming equipment. Credit: West Midlands Police

Police in Birmingham say they are stepping up efforts to shut down illegal gambling dens across the city, warning that these venues put visitors at serious risk.

The Birmingham Serious Organised Crime and Exploitation Team (SOCEX) and Operation Fearless have been targeting the unregulated gambling dens, which officers say are often linked to wider criminal activity. The press release explained, “Not only that, but our officers have found those attending gambling nights at such premises are at risk of exploitation and further financial harm.”

Marked cards at illegal gambling dens

Police have uncovered evidence of cheating at some games, with criminals allegedly using covert infrared cameras to track specially marked cards on poker tables. “That information is then relayed to somebody at the table, in order to cheat people out of cash,” the statement said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Concerns have also been raised about vulnerable groups being drawn into these venues. “Unfortunately we know that overseas students are often targeted by organised criminals who gain influence over them through illegal gambling nights, sometimes coercing them into other criminal activities,” the force warned.

West Midlands Police warn of wider issue in Birmingham

Black and white image of a poker table showing playing cards, poker chips, and a dealer button, released by West Midlands Police.
West Midlands Police released images showing marked cards used to cheat players at illegal gambling dens in Birmingham. Credit: West Midlands Police

So far this year, West Midlands Police say they have enforced closures at four illegal gambling sites. On Bishop Street, West Midlands Fire Service shut down a den after finding unsafe conditions inside. At another location on Ladywell Walk, we reported that officers seized large amounts of cash, class A and B drugs, weapons and two gaming machines in July.

But police believe the problem is wider. “We know that illicit gambling nights exist in a variety of premises, and those attending may not always be aware of the risks around them,” the statement continued.

SOCEX and Operation Fearless are now working with city centre partners and other agencies to identify those profiting from the trade and to protect people being exploited.

Police are calling on the public to help. “In order to keep dismantling these operations, we need your help. We’re asking residents and businesses to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to us by calling 101,” the statement said. People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

