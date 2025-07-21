Languagesx
Birmingham police bust underground gambling ring

Birmingham police bust underground gambling ring

Police in Birmingham, UK, have arrested four in an underground gambling bust. Joining forces, two teams from “Operation Fearless” and “SOCEX” (Serious Organised Crime and Exploitation) took down the backroom gambling ring.

Those investigating searched premises in Ladywell Walk on Sunday. There, they not only found an underground poker and gambling ring, but huge quantities of cash, alongside drugs and weapons.

Two of the four men were arrested on suspicion of money laundering. According to the police report, two gaming machines were seized as they are believed to be involved in the process of money laundering and fraud.

It’s unclear how these machines were linked to money laundering. However, it’s possible that those involved were using them in the chain to get clean money.

In the last few days, the UK government has raised alerts about money laundering in the casino market. Reported from the Treasury’s 2025 National Risk Assessment, there’s been enough of a rise for the body to raise its risk rating to medium, from low.

Part of this is done through machines, similar to the ones seized in the raid. What players will do is deposit cash, and then quickly cash out, in what’s called a “crash game”. Nothing is actually played, or just the bare minimum, turning the large chunk of dirty cash into legitimate money.

The other two arrested were booked for immigration offences. West Midlands police did not elaborate on this further at this time.

UK illegal gambling on the rise as Birmingham police bust underground ring

Underground gambling rings aren’t commonly heard about in the UK, as the country is quite relaxed in its gambling laws. Casinos and sportsbooks are readily available nearly everywhere across the country, especially in a major city like Birmingham.

While illegal physical gambling isn’t heard of too much in the country, a great small documentary on an Essex underground poker ring is available on YouTube. It details the aftermath of regular locations not reopening after the COVID pandemic.

Illegal online gambling has actually risen, despite the UK’s predominant gambling culture. In 2024, it was reported that 1.5 million people in the UK had gambled over £4 billion ($5.38 billion) on illegal gambling websites.

Featured image: Flickr, West Midlands Police

Joel Loynds
