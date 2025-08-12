Home PENN Entertainment has grand opening of $185M Hollywood Casino Joliet

PENN Entertainment has grand opening of $185M Hollywood Casino Joliet

Crowd of people stood in the forefront of the image, in the background can see a black curtain and a man stood at a podium in front of it. They are celebrating the opening of a new casino.

PENN Entertainment has officially opened the all-new $185 million Hollywood Casino Joliet, which replaces the former riverboat property that operated on the shores of the Des Plaines River since 1992.

The opening is reported to have been well ahead of schedule, with it taking place around six months before it was expected.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday (August 11) saw legislators and area dignitaries, Illinois Gaming Board officials, Chicago Bears executives and NFL legend and Joliet native Tom Thayer all in attendance.

At 4:00PM the casino opened its doors to welcome guests to experience the gaming and entertainment destination.

“We would like to officially welcome players and guests to the all-new Hollywood Casino Joliet,” said Jay Snowden, CEO and President of PENN Entertainment.

“After approximately 20 months of construction, we are thrilled to open the doors to this land-based entertainment destination. We are proud of our 30-year history in Will County and are committed to continuing our investment in the community by creating new jobs, providing important tax revenue, and serving as a new attraction to bring even more visitors to the area.”

What is the new Hollywood Casino Joliet like?

Hollywood Casino Joliet is roughly 189,000 square feet, and it employs around 600 team members, with 450 construction jobs having been generated.

The actual gaming floor has 1,000 video reel slots and video poker machines, as well as 43 table games like blackjack, craps, roulette, and baccarat. There are also sports wagering and racing kiosks, along with interactive games.

The destination has different dining options too, along with a 10,000 square foot event center which can accommodate weddings, galas, community events, concerts, and more.

“This opening marks an exciting new era of entertainment in Joliet,” said Todd George, Executive Vice President of Operations for PENN.

“We’re grateful for the support from the city of Joliet, the Illinois Gaming Board, and our business and community partners who contributed to the successful development of this new property.

“We look forward to delivering an elevated experience with world class dining, entertainment, and gaming options for patrons across the region.”

Featured Image: Credit to HollywoodJoliet on social media

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer

