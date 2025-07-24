Languagesx
Home Hollywood Casino Joliet Riverboat location to close this month

Hollywood Casino Joliet Riverboat location to close this month

Rendered image of new hotel, with roads in front

The Hollywood Casino Joliet riverboat location will be closed down as soon as next week, in preparation for the grand opening of an all-new, $185 million land-based property.

“As we transition to our new state-of-the-art facility, we reflect on 30+ years of operating in Joliet,” said Jay Snowden, CEO and President of PENN Entertainment, in a press release.

“We look forward to continuing to create best-in-class experiences for our loyal customers, welcoming new guests, and supporting this community for years to come.”

The new casino is expected to open on August 11, 2025, pending customary regulatory approvals and it will be located adjacent to the Interstate 80 and Interstate 55 interchange southwest of downtown Chicago.

This addition means the current property will be closed at 5:59am CDT on July 29, with the hotel adjacent to the casino property accepting reservations until July 26.

What will the new Hollywood Casino Joliet be like?

Around 1,000 slots and 43 live table games will be featured in the new property, alongside slots and table games, a baccarat room, and an ESPN BET sportsbook.

It will also have ‘unique’ bars and restaurants, including Sorellina by Giada De Laurentiis and Boulevard Food & Drink Hall.

As well as the dining and gambling areas, there will be a 10,000 square foot, all-ages event center with meeting areas, and approximately 1,330 parking spaces.

“We are incredibly excited about our future at the new location, which enhances our ability to serve guests and creates a top entertainment, gaming and dining attraction in the region,” said Todd George, Executive Vice President of Operations for PENN Entertainment.

The website for the new casino will be launched on the same day as the current building’s closure (July 29) and it’ll include details on restaurant hours, menus, and reservation systems.

The company has also clarified that any unused chips from the Hollywood Casino Joliet riverboat location can be cashed in at the new Hollywood Casino Joliet until the end of the year on December 31, 2025.

Featured Image: Via PENN Entertainment on Facebook

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson

Tech Journalist

Gambling

Michigan operators report $285.2M in June revenue

Sophie Atkinson21 minutes

A total of $285.2 million in gross receipts from internet gaming (iGaming) and internet sports betting was brought in by commercial and tribal operators in Michigan in June. The June...
Gambling

Michigan operators report $285.2M in June revenue
Sophie Atkinson21 minutes

A total of $285.2 million in gross receipts from internet gaming (iGaming) and internet sports betting was brought in by commercial and tribal operators in Michigan in June. The June...

