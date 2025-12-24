Home Kinston police arrest former council candidate in alleged Facebook gambling investigation

Kinston police arrest former council candidate in alleged Facebook gambling investigation

Kinston police arrest former council candidate in alleged Facebook gambling investigation. Mugshot of Quarla Blackwell

The Kinston Police Department announced that its Violent Crime Action Team has concluded a months-long investigation into what authorities described as an illegal online gambling operation conducted through Facebook.

According to a statement posted by the department, detectives took 51-year-old Quarla Blackwell into custody at her residence in North Carolina on Tuesday (December 23) without incident. Police said Blackwell faces four counts of money laundering and two counts of gambling. The department added that the investigation remains ongoing and that additional charges are possible.

In a separate social media post, an account claiming to belong to Blackwell shared a video Tuesday showing police vehicles pulling up in front of a residence where she was present. The same account later stated that she had spent two days in jail. In a written post, she said, “As long as I’ve been playing on these fish tables now it’s a crime.” Fish table games are a type of casino game, where players take control of a cannon, aim, shoot, and try to catch as many fish as possible.

Kinston police vehicles are parked along a residential street near a house during an active police response.
Police vehicles are seen outside a residence in Kinston during an investigation announced by authorities. Credit: Quarla Blackwell / Facebook

Police have not commented on the video or the statements attributed to Blackwell. Authorities stressed that the charges are allegations and that the case will proceed through the court system. Blackwell is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Former city council candidate faces gambling charges in Kinston Facebook probe

According to Gambling America, Blackwell is a former city council candidate and well-known community activist. She has faced legal scrutiny before. In September, she was charged with perjury in connection with disclosures filed during her run for Kinston’s at-large city council seat. Warrants allege she reported that her rights had been restored as of 2025, when police say they were not scheduled to be restored until 2028.

Blackwell later filed an election protest seeking a new vote, saying she had evidence of irregularities. The State Board of Elections reviewed her claims last week during a meeting in Raleigh and denied the request.

Featured image: Kinston Police Department via Facebook

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Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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