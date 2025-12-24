The Kinston Police Department announced that its Violent Crime Action Team has concluded a months-long investigation into what authorities described as an illegal online gambling operation conducted through Facebook.

According to a statement posted by the department, detectives took 51-year-old Quarla Blackwell into custody at her residence in North Carolina on Tuesday (December 23) without incident. Police said Blackwell faces four counts of money laundering and two counts of gambling. The department added that the investigation remains ongoing and that additional charges are possible.

In a separate social media post, an account claiming to belong to Blackwell shared a video Tuesday showing police vehicles pulling up in front of a residence where she was present. The same account later stated that she had spent two days in jail. In a written post, she said, “As long as I’ve been playing on these fish tables now it’s a crime.” Fish table games are a type of casino game, where players take control of a cannon, aim, shoot, and try to catch as many fish as possible.

Police have not commented on the video or the statements attributed to Blackwell. Authorities stressed that the charges are allegations and that the case will proceed through the court system. Blackwell is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

According to Gambling America, Blackwell is a former city council candidate and well-known community activist. She has faced legal scrutiny before. In September, she was charged with perjury in connection with disclosures filed during her run for Kinston’s at-large city council seat. Warrants allege she reported that her rights had been restored as of 2025, when police say they were not scheduled to be restored until 2028.

Blackwell later filed an election protest seeking a new vote, saying she had evidence of irregularities. The State Board of Elections reviewed her claims last week during a meeting in Raleigh and denied the request.

Featured image: Kinston Police Department via Facebook