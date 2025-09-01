Home Six women ran a gambling ring that racked up over $1.5 million in seized cash

Six women ran a gambling ring that racked up over $1.5 million in seized cash

A bizarre story surrounding “first-degree” money laundering and “organized criminal activity” has come out of the Texas city, Galveston. Six women, all between the ages of 53 and 65, have been charged with various crimes, mainly related to do with the illegal gambling establishment, “Mardi Gras,” that they were running.

Police seized 81 gambling machines, alongside $42,449 in cash from within the game room. However, Nancy Herndon, who was found to be the mastermind behind the gambling ring, was found to be harbouring $1.52 million in cash. The Galveston County Sheriff even thanked the teller, Jurnee Taylor, for counting the cash.

Maria Anaya, 58, is still being looked for, as she’s listed as having an active arrest warrant. The location that was being used, 1601 Dickinson Ave, Dickinson, is a series of offices and warehouses.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff, the arrest was part of the Organized Crime Task Force. This included contributions and work from the “Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, League City Police Department, Dickinson Police Department, and La Marque Police Department. The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office, along with the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit, Crime Scene Unit, and Crime Reduction Unit, also provided critical assistance throughout this investigation.”

Gambling ring busts on the rise in the US

Another case in Texas just this week saw 22 individuals detained by police. As gambling becomes ever more prevalent in the United States, there’s been an uptick in illegal gambling rooms. We’ve previously reported on a San Francisco drug bust finding gambling machines on site. Cape Coral police, also in the last week, seized over $500,000 in a raid, and at the top of August, nearly 250 slot machines were confiscated in Florida.

Texas has quite typical gambling laws for the US, allowing for casino gaming in tribe run establishments. Sports gambling is also illegal in Texas, despite football being king in the state. In fact, Texas is one of the most strict in the US when it comes to gambling laws, with not much wiggle room outside of a few allotted allowances.

Featured image: Galveston Police

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

Related News

MGA hits out against suspended PG Soft platform still claiming to be licensed
Joel Loynds
Glass buildings with a sign in the centre saying 'Casino.' Blue skies above the buildings. Australian flag in front of the buildings.
Star Entertainment FY25 report is in, with revenue down almost 30%
Sophie Atkinson
Close up of a poker table and chips. Rivalry Corp cuts expenses by 62%, with Q2 showing results of new business model
Rivalry Corp cuts expenses by 62%, with Q2 showing results of new business model
Sophie Atkinson
A photograph of a weathered baseball resting on sun-baked infield dirt. The ball, a classic white sphere with red stitching, sits slightly off-center, catching the light with a subtle sheen. Surrounding the ball is the rich brown expanse of the infield, punctuated by the faint lines of the batter’s box and the pitcher's mound. The background shows a blurred green outfield under a bright, clear sky, creating a sense of peaceful solitude.
Guardians duo to stay on leave in gambling investigation “until further notice”
Sophie Atkinson
MGM Resorts and BetMGM partner up to expand responsible gaming presence. White background with 'Responsible Gaming Education Month' logo in black in the centre. AGA logo next to it.
MGM Resorts and BetMGM partner up to expand responsible gaming presence
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gambling

MGA hits out against suspended PG Soft platform still claiming to be licensed
Joel Loynds38 minutes

The Maltese Gaming Authority (MGA) has once again had to step forward to point out that it has no association with a gambling platform. The post contains two links that...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software