Nearly 250 slot machines seized in Florida illegal gambling busts

Nearly 250 slot machines seized in Florida illegal gambling busts

Nearly 250 slot machines seized in Florida illegal gambling busts. A split image showing a close-up of a slot machine with a winning combination on the left side, and a sunny Florida street lined with palm trees and cars on the right side.

Illegal slot machine operators in Port Richey, Florida, had a bad day. Joining forces with the Florida Gaming Control Commission (FGCC), the Port Richey and New Port Richey police departments managed to secure 249 illegal slot machines. Alongside this, it also seized $194,262 “in suspected gambling proceeds.” No arrests were made, but eight operators have been instructed to appear in court for “gambling related offenses.”

Speaking in the press release, Carl Herold, Director of Gaming Enforcement for the Florida Gaming Control Commission, said:

“Illegal casinos are not part of regulated gaming in Florida. These operations exploit vulnerable individuals, create an uneven playing field for lawful businesses, and bring unwanted crime and disorder to the communities in which they operate.”

Florida police attempt another stab at stamping out illegal gambling

Five locations are detailed in the release, including two under Oz Place. Collectively, the bust retrieved 59 machines from both locations, with an additional $28,394 seized during the operation.

Three arcades were also hit: FL Skill Arcade, Ridge Road Place Arcade, and 777 Arcade. These three locations are where a bulk of the seizures took place, with 190 machines confiscated during the raids. There was also $41,230, $35,46,7, and $86,171 taken from the businesses, respectively, with 777 Arcade losing out the most. Overall, $162,868 was taken from these final locations.

Florida law states that unless licensed, businesses cannot operate slot machines. Despite this, illegal casinos are still a problem for the state. In June, another bust happened, with WESH 2 News reported that Mike Chitwood, Volusia County Sheriff, said the law was “toothless.” Most cases end up being, as with the above, misdemeanors and not overtly detrimental to business.

In July, a suspended Osceola County sheriff was found to be linked to illegal casinos. More recently, the Miccosukee tribe has been struggling to stave off illegal gambling adverts claiming to be tied to the tribe.

Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

