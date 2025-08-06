Nearly 250 slot machines seized in Florida illegal gambling busts

Illegal slot machine operators in Port Richey, Florida, had a bad day. Joining forces with the Florida Gaming Control Commission (FGCC), the Port Richey and New Port Richey police departments managed to secure 249 illegal slot machines. Alongside this, it also seized $194,262 “in suspected gambling proceeds.” No arrests were made, but eight operators have been instructed to appear in court for “gambling related offenses.”

Speaking in the press release, Carl Herold, Director of Gaming Enforcement for the Florida Gaming Control Commission, said:

“Illegal casinos are not part of regulated gaming in Florida. These operations exploit vulnerable individuals, create an uneven playing field for lawful businesses, and bring unwanted crime and disorder to the communities in which they operate.”

Florida police attempt another stab at stamping out illegal gambling

Five locations are detailed in the release, including two under Oz Place. Collectively, the bust retrieved 59 machines from both locations, with an additional $28,394 seized during the operation.

Three arcades were also hit: FL Skill Arcade, Ridge Road Place Arcade, and 777 Arcade. These three locations are where a bulk of the seizures took place, with 190 machines confiscated during the raids. There was also $41,230, $35,46,7, and $86,171 taken from the businesses, respectively, with 777 Arcade losing out the most. Overall, $162,868 was taken from these final locations.

Florida law states that unless licensed, businesses cannot operate slot machines. Despite this, illegal casinos are still a problem for the state. In June, another bust happened, with WESH 2 News reported that Mike Chitwood, Volusia County Sheriff, said the law was “toothless.” Most cases end up being, as with the above, misdemeanors and not overtly detrimental to business.

In July, a suspended Osceola County sheriff was found to be linked to illegal casinos. More recently, the Miccosukee tribe has been struggling to stave off illegal gambling adverts claiming to be tied to the tribe.