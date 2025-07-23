Florida’s Miccosukee tribe warn against false gambling adverts

There’s some trouble brewing in Miami, Florida. The Miccosukee tribe is now warning residents to be careful as false advertisements are popping up with their name attached.

According to the Miccosukee, “deceptive promotions are not affiliated with, authorized by, or endorsed” by the tribe and businesses they’re involved with. The main reason for its press release, and stomping out any association, is that online gambling isn’t legal in Florida.

Sportsbooks are legal, as protected by mandates passed in 2021, but cash games through traditional online casinos are unlawful in the state. Speaking on the matter, Brad Rhines, General Manager of Miccosukee Casino & Resort, said:

“These fake advertisements are misleading and potentially harmful to consumers.

“Protecting the integrity of our brand and the trust of our guests is a top priority. We want to be clear — Miccosukee Casino & Resort does not operate any online gambling platforms.”

False associations aren’t unique to just the Miccosukee

The tribe run casino doesn’t provide any examples of advertisements or companies trying to associate with them. However, a similar case happened in the Philippines, which we recently reported on.

PHLove claimed to be licensed by four different gambling watchdogs from Europe, the Philippines and the UK, with the Maltese group putting out a similar press release distancing themselves from the matter.

It’s assumed that by falsely associating with the tribe, it would allow for some sense of legitimacy. However, now the tribe is seeking “legal counsel” and is working with other digital groups to ensure this type of thing doesn’t happen again.

How long has the tribe been involved with casinos?

The Miccosukee tribe has been involved with Florida’s casino scene since 1990. It originally opened a bingo hall, and eventually opened the resort. In the press release, it proudly boasts about its “over 1,800 slot machines, 20 live-action Poker tables, Bingo, and entertainment, 24/7.”