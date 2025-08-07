Languagesx
Home Gilbert Arenas indicted in gambling ring uncovered after 2023 Hollywood murder

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, pictured during his playing days, was indicted in 2025 in connection with an alleged high-stakes gambling ring uncovered after a 2023 Hollywood Hills murder.

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas has been arrested in connection with a federal indictment tied to an alleged high-stakes gambling ring, which has now brought attention to a 2023 murder in the Hollywood Hills.

The indictment follows the investigation into the execution-style killing of 39-year-old Emil Lahaziel, who was shot in the face outside a luxury home on Fareholm Drive in the early hours of June 7, 2023. The investigation prompted LAPD detectives to begin connecting dots between a series of underground poker games hosted in multimillion-dollar mansions across Encino, Sherman Oaks, and the Hollywood Hills.

Aerial view of a white multi-story mansion with multiple LAPD officers and two marked police vehicles in the driveway during an apparent raid or investigation. Officers are positioned near the building entrance and along the curved driveway surrounded by landscaped greenery.
Police at the scene where a man was shot and killed in the driveway of a Hollywood Hills home in 2023. Credit: KTLA 5

Authorities say the murder ultimately led them to uncover a sprawling illegal gambling operation, culminating in the recent arrests of Arenas and five other defendants.

As detailed by the LA Times, the attack took place while illicit poker activity was going on inside, and it later transpired that Arenas had rented his plush mansion for the underground activity to take place. 

Man wearing a black baseball cap and white shirt, looking into the camera under warm indoor lighting with a wood-paneled ceiling above.
Emil Lahaziel, 39, was fatally shot in the driveway of a Hollywood Hills mansion in 2023, triggering a wider LAPD investigation. Credit: Instagram / Emil Lahaziel

Arenas isn’t a suspect or thought to be involved in murder, nor was he at the location when it happened, but the event led LAPD detectives to understand the bigger picture. 

Ricardo Corral and Jose Martinez Sanchez, two gang figures, were charged with murder and are now awaiting trial.

Each charge comes with the threat of a five-year prison sentence

The assassination uncovered a high-stakes syndicate, including alleged Israeli organized crime figures (known as the Musli group) and Latino gang members.

Authorities have indicated the operation has been active since late 2021, with a rake applied (fee collection from each large pot), as well as high-interest loans, and extortion over significant debts accrued.

In 2022, a police raid on Gilbert Arenas’ mansion busted a poker game in progress, with 36 men and 12 women held. The alarm was raised by a gambler who lost $1.2 million in one sitting, who informed the  LAPD following threats from enforcers linked to Yevgeni Gershman (aka Giora). 

“The Musli crime group is the single largest and one of the most violent organized crime groups in Israel, said a detective in the affidavit.

“They are known for engaging in murder, car bombings, and extortion rackets throughout the world.”

Arenas and Gershman were detained, along with Evgenni Tourevski (Eugene, 48), Allan Austria (Elica, 52), Yarin Cohen (YC, 27), and Ievgen Krachun (43). 

The table games were played on a gold-trimmed poker table, emblazoned with “Arenas Poker Club. 

Arenas faces a further charge of making false statements to federal investigators, allegedly lying about his involvement in the ring. 

The three-time NBA all-star who featured for the Golden State Warriors, Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, and Memphis Grizzlies, pleaded not guilty to the charges during arraignment in Los Angeles, where a judge released him on a $50,00 bond.

Arenas will be called for the trial on September 23, with each charge leading to a potential five-year prison term.

Image credit: Keith Allison / Creative Commons 2.0

Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

