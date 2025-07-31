Languagesx
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas arrested under suspicion of operating illegal poker games

Arenas has been accused of running illegal poker games

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas has been arrested alongside five others on a federal indictment alleging that they were operating an illegal gambling business.

According to the US District Attorney’s office for the Central District of California, the six defendants were arrested on July 30, with allegations that they operated an illegal gambling business hosting high-stakes poker games at an Encino mansion, that Arenas owned.

The 43-year-old former NBA player has been charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, one count of operating an illegal gambling business, and one count of making false statements to federal investigators.

Arenas faced arraignment in the afternoon of July 30, alongside 49-year-old suspected organized crime figure from Israel, Yevgeni Gershman, 48-year-old Evgenni Tourevski, 52-year-old Allan Austria, 27-year-old Yarin Cohen, and 43-year-old Ievgen Krachun.

The other defendants have all been charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business and one count of operating an illegal gambling business. Arenas pleaded not guilty and was released pending trial after paying a $50,000 bond.

How were the illegal poker games set up?

The illegal gambling activities allegedly took place between September 2021 and July 2022, with Gilbert Arenas renting out an Encino mansion he already owned for the unlicensed high-stakes poker games.

As well as collaborating with the other five men charged, 51-year-old Arthur Kats was also involved, setting up the property to host the games, finding co-conspirators to host them, and collecting rent on Arenas’ behalf.

Gershman, Tourevski, Austria, and Cohen organized the illegal ‘Pot Limit Omaha’ poker games, among other illegal games, and collected a ‘rake’, or a fee that the house charged from each pot. This was typically either a percentage or a fixed amount per hand.

Young women were already hired by Gershman to serve drinks and offer companionship to the poker players. The women were also charged a percentage of their earnings from working the games. On top of that, chefs, valets, and armed security guards were hired to staff these illegal poker games.

Gershman, an Israeli citizen, alongside a seventh individual, 35-year-old Valentina Cojocari, has been charged with three additional counts: conspiracy to commit marriage fraud, marriage fraud, and making a false statement on an immigration document. This dates back to early 2022, when Gershman conspired with Cojocari to enter into a sham green card marriage.

Cojocari was also arrested and arraigned at the same time as the others at the United States District Court in Los Angeles.

During his NBA career, Arenas made the NBA All-Star team three times and played 11 seasons in the league. He’s not the only NBA name to be attached to illegal activity, with fellow player Malik Beasley charged with allegations of gambling related to NBA games.

The MLB has also suspended several players due to breaches of its betting policy, with Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz and fellow closer Emmanuel Clase placed on paid leave in a separate gambling probe.

Featured image: Wikimedia Commons, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

