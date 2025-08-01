Languagesx
Gilbert Arenas dances out of jail, denying involvement after illegal poker arrest

Gilbert Arenas dances out of jail, denying involvement after illegal poker arrest

Gilbert Arenas smiles and gestures with his hands while walking down a flight of stairs in casual clothes, wearing a black T-shirt and red shorts, outside a building that appears to be a detention center.

Gilbert Arenas looked pretty thrilled as he left jail on Wednesday (July 30) after getting arrested for allegedly running high-stakes illegal poker games.

A video posted on X shows the former NBA star dancing and throwing his fists in the air while heading down a few flights of stairs outside what seems to be a detention center in Los Angeles.

The woman filming Arenas, wearing a t-shirt and shorts, playfully says “Free” and “you better not” as he walks toward her.

As he gets close to the camera, Arenas flashes a big smile and says, “They can’t hold me,” after posting a $50,000 bond.

Gilbert Arenas denies role in illegal poker ring after leaving jail

On a post on X, the former Washington Wizards guard wrote: “Im Back on the Streets. This aint got shyt to do with me ‘ just rented the house’ Wasnt apart.”

As we reported earlier this week, Arenas was arrested along with five others as part of a federal indictment accusing them of running an illegal gambling operation.

The illegal gambling is said to have happened between September 2021 and July 2022. During that time, Arenas allegedly rented out his own Encino mansion to host unlicensed high-stakes poker games.

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, the group was taken into custody on July 30. They’re accused of running high-stakes poker games out of a mansion in Encino that Arenas owns.

The 43-year-old former star is facing charges including one count of conspiracy to run an illegal gambling business, one count of actually running that business, and one count of making false statements to federal investigators.

He appeared in court on the afternoon of July 30, alongside five others, including 49-year-old Yevgeni Gershman, who’s suspected of being tied to organized crime in Israel, as well as 48-year-old Evgenni Tourevski, 52-year-old Allan Austria, 27-year-old Yarin Cohen, and 43-year-old Ievgen Krachun.

All of the other defendants are facing two charges, which is conspiracy to run an illegal gambling operation and actually operating it. Arenas has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

During his NBA career, Arenas was a three-time All-Star and played 11 seasons in the league. He’s not the only NBA player to be linked to illegal activity either. Malik Beasley has also faced charges connected to gambling tied to NBA games.

Featured image: Gilbert Arenas via X

