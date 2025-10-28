Popular Search Terms

Gilbert Arenas in iPhone style video online. Gilbert Arenas says he didn't snitch on NBA stars as part of gambling probe in X video

The former basketball point guard Gilbert Arenas has taken to social media to deny snitch allegations in the ongoing NBA gambling probe.

On Monday, October 27, he posted a video online, along with the caption: “First off… these snitch allegations y’all throwing on my name gotta STOP. Ever since the internet started calling me ‘Agent 911,’ my 2K numbers been in witness protection.

“I was averaging 18 a game before this nonsense — so just know… if I don’t drop 20 in my next game, I’m suing everybody in real life. Comments included. #DefamationAffectsBuckets #AgentZeroNotAgentInformant.”

In the past week, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, and former NBA star Damon Jones were arrested by the FBI and charged over alleged illegal gambling. The separate allegations have been denied. However, the 43-year-old insists he was talking about his case not this FBI probe.

In July, Arenas was arrested alongside five others on a federal indictment alleging that they were operating an illegal gambling business. He was later seen dancing out of jail as he denied any involvement. The former NBA star claims the cases are not linked.

Gilbert Arenas pokes fun at NBA gambling scandal

This happened on October 23, with Gilbert Arenas having also posted a tongue-in-cheek video onto the X platform on that day, where he can be seen holding a paper lunch bag which has ‘Informant Lunch’ written on the side. He captioned it “got my lil danish from my morning meetings #zerosecrets.”

He could also be seen on his podcast, Gil’s Arena, poking fun at the situation as he entered with the paper bag. “This is my lunch, I didn’t get to eat it over there, man. I was talking too much,” he said.

Now, in his most recent video, he said: “I don’t even wanna go to the park no more, cause they think I’m snitching at the park.

“There’s one thing that I do, troll. Tell on somebody, I don’t do that.” The two-minute-long video has racked up over 800,000 views. Arenas has been posting videos relating to the 2K basketball game which is what he’s referring to in the caption regarding points.

Featured Image: Via X post

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

