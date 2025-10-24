FBI uncovers NBA sports gambling scheme using LeBron James injury info

Popular Search Terms

Lebron James during a Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers game on 25 November 2023.

Bettors received LeBron James’ injury information according to documents linked to a major FBI investigation into illegal gambling involving several NBA stars.

As part of the sweeping arrests and legal action that have resulted from the news rocking the basketball world, new developments are coming to light as more details are made public.

One of those details is the confidential injury information of superstar legendary player James, and how bettors gained this to their advantage.

FBI NBA gambling case reveals James’ injury info used by bettors

As we reported, the FBI’s illegal betting case involving Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, and former NBA star Damon Jones has taken over sports news.

Thirty-one people, including the three named NBA individuals, have been charged as described by the Justice Department in a major press event.

The aforementioned Jones, who was mentioned in the FBI report as “D Jones” and “Dee Jones” in confidential texts and correspondence, is reportedly the primary individual responsible for leaking injury information on multiple occasions.

It is alleged that Jones, “On multiple occasions during the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 NBA seasons, including as early as approximately December 2022, Jones sold or attempted to sell for profit non-public information to others.”

The indictment document refers to James specifically as “Player 4,” who was “an individual whose identity is known to the Grand Jury, was one of the Lakers’ best players during the 2023-2024 NBA season.”

Jones is said to have texted accomplices to share data before a January 15, 2024 match against the Oklahoma City Thunder, saying, “Hit me asap got one for u dude say he got some info,” to defendant Eric Earnest, who then would share this with another defendant, Marves Fairley.

Fairley then sent “$2,500 through an intermediary, via a peer-to-peer mobile payment platform, accompanied by the message: “fee,” said the court documents.

Fairley gambles on Jones’ information

Fairley would then go on to use the information to inform multiple bets, including a $100,000 wager against the Lakers winning. James was updated to “probable” on the injury report and took to the court for his average minutes, with the Lakers winning the match. At the time, James had been ruled out due to ankle soreness.

At the conclusion of the match, Fairley texted Jones and demanded that the $2,500 “fee” be repaid to him.

Jones was also highlighted to have given confidential information about an injury to an individual known as “Player 3” on February 9, 2023, in a match-up with the Milwaukee Bucks. According to reports, Player 3 has been identified as Anthony Davis.

Jones then texted a message to accomplices, “Get a big bet on Milwaukee tonight before the information is out!” The Bucks would win the game, and Player 3 would not feature.

The former NBA player now faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, according to the documentation provided by the FBI.

Featured image: Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0

