FBI reveals NBA gambling scandal: every game listed in DOJ report

All of the matches that are relevant to the FBI’s illegal gambling probe have been published by the Justice Department.

The list of fixtures narrows down the dates and time frames of the NBA seasons that were, until now, unknowingly preyed upon by an alleged illegal gambling ring.

The Justice Department published the games as part of a wider statement titled “Current and Former National Basketball Association Players and Four Other Individuals Charged in Widespread Sports Betting and Money Laundering Conspiracy.”

As we reported, three key names out of the thirty individuals charged included Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, and former NBA star Damon Jones.

“This investigation exposed a gambling ring built around the NBA, where players and associates allegedly used inside information and even faked injuries to fraudulently manipulate bets on games,” said Jessica S. Tisch, Commissioner, New York City Police Department (NYPD).

Billups and Rozier have been placed on indefinite leave as a consequence of the FBI publishing the report that dates back to the 2022 season.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/vJ4bL2JwiC — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) October 23, 2025

It was during these games that the actions of Eric Earnest, Marves Fairley, Shane Hennen, Damon Jones, Deniro Laster, and Terry Rozier would be most shocking to the basketball world as the authorities listed their many breaches.

March 23, 2023 – Charlotte Hornets V Atlanta Hawks

Rozier had pre-planned that he would leave the court early and informed Laster, Fairley, and Hennen. Rozier exited the game in the ninth minute, and this “confidential information to place and direct more than $200,000 in wagers” would net the cabal tens of thousands of dollars.

March 24, 2023 – Portland Trail Blazers V Chicago Bulls

Laster would be in touch with a member of the Trailblazers’ coaching staff who had advised him confidentially that most of the bigger names would be sitting out against the Bulls. Laster then used the information to bet heavily on the Bulls and make a hefty profit, said the Justice Department.

April 6, 2023 – Orlando Magic V Cleveland Cavaliers

Fairley gathered information from a person connected to an Orlando Magic player, and he and a co-conspirator learned that the Magic would not be playing their usual starting lineup.

He placed an $11,000 bet on the Cavaliers beating their projected points spread, and the Magic were beaten by 24 points on the night.

February 9, 2023, and January 15, 2024 – Los Angeles Lakers games vs. Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder

As we reported, both of these games revolved around Jones and his proximity to key confidential team information in the Lakers’ locker room.

The report stated he funneled this “insider information to co-conspirators about pre-release medical information concerning star players on the Los Angeles Lakers for the purpose of enabling the co-conspirators to place wagers based on this information

January 26, 2024, and March 20, 2024 – Toronto Raptors games vs. Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings

Jontay Porter, then a Raptors player, informed a co-conspirator, Long Phi Pham, that he would exit both of these games early. This allowed those with this information, including Henen and Fairley, to bet the “under” line on Porter’s statistics.

Both Pham and Porter have pleaded guilty at an earlier time to their involvement in the betting scandal and the role they played.

“The fact that some players altered their performance or took themselves out of games to ensure these bets paid out is an offense to every player and fan,” concluded Tisch.

