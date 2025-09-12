GambleAware shares concern as gambling harm figures double

GambleAware, the United Kingdom’s leading charity on prevention and treatment for gambling harm, has shared concern that statistics have doubled across five years.

The statistics come from the charity’s Annual Treatment and Support Survey, which has also brought the notes of worry from the established gambling care regulator.

GambleAware concerned of rising gambling harm figures

The organization works with the National Health Service and ministers, with no input from the gambling industry, save donations made to keep the charity running. The UK Charity Commission governs it, the overseer of all registered charities in Britain.

This morning, we published our annual Treatment and Support Survey by YouGov which examines the use of and demand for advice, support, and treatment among people who gamble and those affected by someone else's gambling in Great Britain

The Annual Treatment and Support Survey for 2025 is part of a routine reporting process that examines key metrics in the gambling sector regarding its impact on consumers and their wider social circle.

YouGov, the international reportage and analytics technology group, has helped GambleAware publish this key survey for the past five years.

Kate Gosschalk, YouGov Associate Director, said: “We are pleased to share the findings from the latest annual Treatment and Support Survey, a substantial online survey of around 18,000 people in addition to interviews with those who gamble.”

Key topics and takeaways from the GambeAware survey

The key topics covered include an annual appraisal of gambling advertising, different forms of gambling, and those who have recently started gambling, and the impact that this recreational activity has on their financial, emotional, and well-being situation.

The UK National Lottery is also scrutinized, as is the perception of prize draws and charity lotteries, in addition to online and traditional physical gambling stores.

Treatment is also a key focus of the yearly survey, with GambleAware taking special interest in the usage and demand of treatment and support advice for those who gamble or are impacted by a gambler close to them.

The survey showed that 1 in 3 (30%) adults who gamble and are experiencing any risk of problems are seeking professional treatment, support, or advice, compared to the same metric of 1 in 5 (17%) in 2020.

“While it is encouraging that more people have sought help, this rise may also point to a growing public health crisis. We are increasingly alarmed by how gambling is being normalised and how frequently people—especially young people—are exposed to gambling across Great Britain,” said Zoë Osmond OBE, CEO of GambleAware.

As we reported, GambleAware has launched a new app called the GambleAware Support Tool to help gamblers, primarily young gamblers, find ways to cut down or stop.

We shared our new GambleAware Support Tool with the Lived Experience Council to learn how it could've helped them.

Alexia Clifford, GambleAware’s Chief Communications Officer, said, “Whether individuals want to reduce, manage or stay gamble-free, the GambleAware Support Tool is here every step of your journey.”

Personal impact shown by the report

There has, says the survey, been a 2% jump in figures of those who are in the blast radius of someone with a gambling issue. The percentage equates to 4,3 million UK residents and the report showed that 2 million children could be in a home or personal situation with someone with a gambling issue.

According to the survey, children are also exposed to more mixed media that promotes gambling, with the survey highlighting that those who took part urged for more restrictions on gambling advertising in formats popular with children. 91% of those canvased supported a ban on gambling advertising on TV and in video games, and 90% agreed with a ban on social media.

The golden arches of McDonald’s were also mentioned by the report with the popular McDonald’s Monopoly being seen as an influence on those who could be at risk of harm from gambling.

The figures presented that more than a quarter (27%) of gamblers are estimated to be experiencing risk of developing gambling problems from the influence of prize draws, and around 1 in 9 (11%) are experiencing a form of ‘problem gambling.

Osmond added that there is a requirement for urgent preventative action to reverse the trend in upward figures.

The CEO said, “This must include tougher regulation of gambling advertising to stop gambling being portrayed as ‘harmless fun’. There should also be mandatory health warnings on all gambling ads, stricter controls on digital and social media marketing , and a full ban on gambling promotion in stadiums and sports venues to protect children and young people from harm.”

