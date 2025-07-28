Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home GambleAware to shut down as UK set to introduce statutory levy

GambleAware to shut down as UK set to introduce statutory levy

A photograph of a vibrant Union Jack flag billowing proudly in front of the Houses of Parliament. The flag's colors. GambleAware to shut down as government is set to introduce statutory levy

The UK will transition to a statutory levy amidst gambling reform, with the GambleAware charity confirming in a statement that it intends to close.

The levy will be a mandatory payment imposed by the government on gambling operators. It’ll be used to fund research, prevention, and treatment of gambling harms. With this transition now underway, GambleAware has spoken out about the changes.

“The introduction of the new statutory levy and the appointment of the three new commissioners for gambling harms research, prevention and treatment means that, as expected, the work historically delivered by GambleAware will now transition to the UK government and new commissioners across England, Scotland and Wales,” says Andy Boucher, Chair of trustees.

“We have advocated for the introduction of a statutory system for many years and are proud of our contribution to its implementation.

“Alongside this, we are also proud of the impact GambleAware’s prevention and treatment activity has had in supporting tens of thousands of people over the years, through our national campaigns and our commissioned partners, including the National Gambling Support Network.

“Recognising the change across the system, trustees have decided that GambleAware, the charity, will work towards a managed closure by 31 March 2026.”

GambleAware to close on 31 March 2026

Until the new system is in place, the charity will continue to fulfil existing commissioning agreements. Boucher also reiterates that the main priority is to keep people safe from gambling harm and ensure stability and continuity for their beneficiaries as the new commissioners take over.

The charity has long supported the government’s plans to introduce a statutory levy, with the hope being that it will give certainty and stability for funding.

“Over the years, GambleAware and many third-sector partners have worked closely with the lived experience community to deliver a range of effective, evidence-based services,” Andy Boucher says.

“The National Gambling Support Network has been a cornerstone of this effort, supporting thousands of people annually.

“GambleAware’s national prevention programmes have also provided crucial advice, tools and support to millions of people in order to reduce gambling harm. Myself and other trustees are incredibly proud of the successful work that has been delivered over the years and the impact it has had across Great Britain.”

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

India has blocked over 1,500 gambling websites in the last three years
Rachael Davies
A photograph of a vintage casino slot machine partially visible in a dimly lit room. The corner of the machine is illuminated by a single overhead light, highlighting its faded chrome finish and intricate lever mechanism. Bright yellow police tape is stretched taut around the immediate area, crisscrossing the machine and partially obscuring its lower half, indicating a crime scene. The background is dark and indistinct, suggesting an abandoned space with shadows clinging to the walls. San Diego Police shut down two illegal gambling operations
San Diego Police shut down two illegal gambling operations
Sophie Atkinson
Illinois class action lawsuit goes after sweepstakes casino WOW Vegas
Joel Loynds
Nine men indicted in illegal gambling ring of over $9.5 million. Generic image of storefront in Springfield, Missouri
Nine men indicted in $9.5 million illegal gambling ring
Rachael Davies
Minecraft players have started building in-game slot machines
Joel Loynds

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gambling

India has blocked over 1,500 gambling websites in the last three years
Rachael Davies3 minutes

The Indian government has issued more than 1,500 orders to block online betting and gambling websites in the last three years. Between 2022 and June 2025, the Indian government has...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.