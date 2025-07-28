GambleAware to shut down as UK set to introduce statutory levy

The UK will transition to a statutory levy amidst gambling reform, with the GambleAware charity confirming in a statement that it intends to close.

The levy will be a mandatory payment imposed by the government on gambling operators. It’ll be used to fund research, prevention, and treatment of gambling harms. With this transition now underway, GambleAware has spoken out about the changes.

“The introduction of the new statutory levy and the appointment of the three new commissioners for gambling harms research, prevention and treatment means that, as expected, the work historically delivered by GambleAware will now transition to the UK government and new commissioners across England, Scotland and Wales,” says Andy Boucher, Chair of trustees.

Our GambleAware Support Tool can also be used to help you manage your finances. Take back control today and download our app! pic.twitter.com/kgBOUjx3bZ — GambleAware (@gambleawaregb) July 16, 2025

“We have advocated for the introduction of a statutory system for many years and are proud of our contribution to its implementation.

“Alongside this, we are also proud of the impact GambleAware’s prevention and treatment activity has had in supporting tens of thousands of people over the years, through our national campaigns and our commissioned partners, including the National Gambling Support Network.

“Recognising the change across the system, trustees have decided that GambleAware, the charity, will work towards a managed closure by 31 March 2026.”

GambleAware to close on 31 March 2026

Until the new system is in place, the charity will continue to fulfil existing commissioning agreements. Boucher also reiterates that the main priority is to keep people safe from gambling harm and ensure stability and continuity for their beneficiaries as the new commissioners take over.

The charity has long supported the government’s plans to introduce a statutory levy, with the hope being that it will give certainty and stability for funding.

“Over the years, GambleAware and many third-sector partners have worked closely with the lived experience community to deliver a range of effective, evidence-based services,” Andy Boucher says.

“The National Gambling Support Network has been a cornerstone of this effort, supporting thousands of people annually.

“GambleAware’s national prevention programmes have also provided crucial advice, tools and support to millions of people in order to reduce gambling harm. Myself and other trustees are incredibly proud of the successful work that has been delivered over the years and the impact it has had across Great Britain.”

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram