GambleAware launches support app as report finds young gamblers twice as likely to quit

New research from GambleAware’s 2024 Treatment and Support Survey shows that young people in Great Britain are much more likely to want to cut back or quit gambling compared to the general population. Among 18 to 24 year olds who gamble, 29% say they want to reduce or stop, while the figure for all age groups is 15%.

To help, GambleAware has launched a new app called the GambleAware Support Tool. It’s free and anonymous, designed for anyone looking to quit or cut down on gambling.

The app reportedly helps people set personal goals and take action before gambling harm escalates. Since launching, nearly half of its users aged 18 to 24 said their main reason for wanting to change is to save money. Another 27% said they’re motivated by wanting to feel happier.

We shared our new GambleAware Support Tool with the Lived Experience Council to learn how it could’ve helped them. Looking to reduce or quit gambling? Try it today: https://t.co/NsfxyR8rVK pic.twitter.com/rCRSUXFatE — GambleAware (@gambleawaregb) June 18, 2025

The move builds on GambleAware’s 2023 Audience Segmentation report, which estimated that up to 4.5 million people in the country want to cut back or quit gambling.

Of those, about 93% prefer to do it on their own without using formal treatment services. That’s why self-help tools like this app are so important. GambleAware says they are working to reduce stigma but also want to support people who feel more comfortable managing their gambling independently.

GambleAware recommendations

The app uses the Lower Risk Gambling Guidelines, which were developed by academic experts using data from more than 60,000 people in eight countries. The guidelines recommend three key limits for safer gambling.

The first recommendation is to spend no more than 1% of your income on gambling. This helps ensure that gambling remains a small, manageable part of your budget rather than something that could affect your financial stability.

It is also said to limit gambling to no more than four days a month. Keeping it occasional helps reduce the chances of it becoming a regular habit and lowers the overall exposure to risk.

The guidelines then advise avoiding more than two types of gambling each month. Sticking to just one or two forms of gambling makes it easier to stay in control and avoid the risks that come from engaging in multiple activities at once.

This is reportedly the only app in Great Britain using these guidelines to help users set their own limits.

People using the app can track how often they gamble and how much they spend. This helps them decide whether they want to reduce their gambling or stop altogether.

All the advice and support offered through the app is based on solid evidence. It also gives access to resources like podcasts and educational materials, plus clear links to formal support options through GambleAware’s service finder tool if users feel they need extra help.

GambleAware app ‘is here every step of your journey’

Alexia Clifford, GambleAware’s Chief Communications Officer, said, “Whether individuals want to reduce, manage or stay gamble-free, the GambleAware Support Tool is here every step of your journey. The digital age means we essentially have a casino in our pocket, and we know increased accessibility leads to increased participation and therefore increased risk of harm.

“These harms are a growing public health issue, but early intervention is key, and the GambleAware Support Tool app is designed to give people a timely insight into their gambling, with the aim of supporting their journey to reducing or quitting their activity.”

Catherine Adams, a member of the GambleAware Lived Experience Council, shared her own story.

“I would be gambling on the computer from six in the evening until six in the morning and I just was not sleeping. It’s positive being able to monitor your progress yourself and to see how well you’re doing in reducing or quitting your gambling if you’re goal orientated,” she said.

“To see ‘I’ve done this many days now’ or ‘I’ve saved this much money,’ I think it really does give variety of choice in your recovery.”

The GambleAware Support Tool app is available to download on the Google Play Store for Android users and on the Apple App Store for iOS.

Featured image: GambleAware