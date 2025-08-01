Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home GambleAware UK charity to close following government legislation

GambleAware UK charity to close following government legislation

gamble aware shut down

GambleAware is set to shut down in a phased closure following the introduction of new gambling legislation in the United Kingdom.

The charity has been in operation since 2002, working to raise awareness of gambling-related harm and to provide essential support to those in need. 

The organization confirmed the end of its tenure in an official statement, which will see it succeeded by the appointment of three new commissioners, as well as the introduction of a new statutory levy to fund their work. 

Commissioners will be tasked to carry out work and development on research into gambling harm, prevention, and treatment measures.

All of this comes after the long-awaited gambling reform policy was presented in May.

In its statement, the body indicated “the work historically delivered by GambleAware will now transition to the UK government and new commissioners across England, Scotland and Wales”, with the charity’s closure expected by March next year.

GambleAware had previously advocated for delivery on a statutory system to replace its work, so in that regard, its work is done.

However, the organization has vowed to continue with the purpose to fulfill existing commitments until the new system is in place. 

Boucher urges government to ensure learnings are carried forward

GambleAware chairman Andy Boucher outlined the important work and achievements of the charity, culminating in the establishment of a statutory public health-led initiative to tackle gambling-related harm.

“We welcome this new era in which gambling harms are recognised alongside other public health issues and are funded through a statutory levy, said Boucher.

He continued, “As we enter the final phase of our commissioning work, we urge NHS England, the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, UK Research and Innovation, and the appropriate bodies in Scotland and Wales to build upon the current system’s achievements and insights to ensure learnings are carried forward.”

Gambling Minister Baroness Twycross also acknowledged the impact made by GambleAware and stressed the importance of their continued activity right up to the end of the transition period.

Image credit: GambleAware

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

Mike DeWine, the governor of Ohio, has urged the Casino Control Commission to prohibit prop bets
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine calls for action to be taken on prop bets
Graeme Hanna
boyd gaming fanduel
Boyd Gaming completes sale of FanDuel holding to Flutter
Graeme Hanna
DraftKings logo as they launch new responsible gaming tool. DraftKings now has to pay $3 million to Connecticut customers, and it has been fined $450,000 in Massachusetts
Massachusetts hits DraftKings with record $450K fine for accepting credit card bets
Suswati Basu
Gilbert Arenas dances out of jail, denying involvement after illegal poker arrest. Gilbert Arenas smiles and gestures with his hands while walking down a flight of stairs in casual clothes, wearing a black T-shirt and red shorts, outside a building that appears to be a detention center.
Gilbert Arenas dances out of jail, denying involvement after illegal poker arrest
Suswati Basu
WWE Summerslam 2025 odds & analysis
Joel Loynds

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Mike DeWine, the governor of Ohio, has urged the Casino Control Commission to prohibit prop bets
Betting

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine calls for action to be taken on prop bets
Graeme Hanna3 hours

Mike DeWine, the governor of Ohio, has urged the Casino Control Commission to prohibit prop bets, removing them from the legal list of bets that can be placed under the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.