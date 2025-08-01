GambleAware UK charity to close following government legislation

GambleAware is set to shut down in a phased closure following the introduction of new gambling legislation in the United Kingdom.

The charity has been in operation since 2002, working to raise awareness of gambling-related harm and to provide essential support to those in need.

The organization confirmed the end of its tenure in an official statement, which will see it succeeded by the appointment of three new commissioners, as well as the introduction of a new statutory levy to fund their work.

Commissioners will be tasked to carry out work and development on research into gambling harm, prevention, and treatment measures.

All of this comes after the long-awaited gambling reform policy was presented in May.

In its statement, the body indicated “the work historically delivered by GambleAware will now transition to the UK government and new commissioners across England, Scotland and Wales”, with the charity’s closure expected by March next year.

GambleAware had previously advocated for delivery on a statutory system to replace its work, so in that regard, its work is done.

However, the organization has vowed to continue with the purpose to fulfill existing commitments until the new system is in place.

Boucher urges government to ensure learnings are carried forward

GambleAware chairman Andy Boucher outlined the important work and achievements of the charity, culminating in the establishment of a statutory public health-led initiative to tackle gambling-related harm.

“We welcome this new era in which gambling harms are recognised alongside other public health issues and are funded through a statutory levy, said Boucher.

He continued, “As we enter the final phase of our commissioning work, we urge NHS England, the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, UK Research and Innovation, and the appropriate bodies in Scotland and Wales to build upon the current system’s achievements and insights to ensure learnings are carried forward.”

Gambling Minister Baroness Twycross also acknowledged the impact made by GambleAware and stressed the importance of their continued activity right up to the end of the transition period.

Image credit: GambleAware