Florida illegal gambling ring leader asks for the return of six-figures in cash and gold bar

A woman accused of running a multimillion-dollar illegal gambling ring is asking Florida authorities to return six figures in cash and a gold bar.

44-year-old Rima Ray was arrested on July 21 in St Johns County, in connection with an alleged $24 million racket targeting seniors around IL Villagio Senior Entertainment Center in Lady Lake. According to a report from Greater Belize Media, $340,872 in cash and a gold-colored bar were seized from Ray during a July traffic stop, which the alleged illegal gambling operation leader now wants returned.

IL Villagio Senior Entertainment Center has been shut down as a gaming venue after being raided by police in July. The State Attorney’s Office suspects that Ray lured seniors in to play on illegal slot machines, using offers of free food and drink. When raided, 190 slot machines and $348,221 in cash were seized.

The head of a multi-million-dollar illegal gambling ring

It’s estimated that over $24 million was channelled through accounts connected to the illegal gambling operation via shell companies and overseas accounts between January 2023 and July 2025. $3 million allegedly went directly into Ray’s personal account, although she only reported under $20,000 in annual income to the IRS.

Ray has reportedly also been linked to the Caribi Bleu Casino in San Pedro, Belize, under the nickname ‘Remington Ray’. She currently faces charges of RICO, money laundering, keeping a gambling house, and possession of slot machines charges.

Ray has complained to the Florida authorities that the seizure of a backpack stuffed with cash and a one-kilogram gold-colored bar during her arrest violated the Florida Contraband Forfeiture Act. Under Florida law, seizure of goods requires a probable-cause determination within 10 business days of the seizure and to inform owners of the right to an adversarial preliminary hearing, which Ray claims did not take place.

Florida authorities take illegal gambling operations seriously, with more raids taking place this summer in a renewed crackdown. If found guilty, Ray could face seizure of assets, fines, and jail time.

Featured image: Google