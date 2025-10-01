Florida Gaming Control Commission raids two illegal gambling spots in Fort Myers

Popular Search Terms

Spin City Arcade

The Florida Gaming Control Commission raided two suspected illegal gambling spots in Fort Meyers this week.

On Tuesday, September 20, the FGCC completed two raids on suspected illegal gambling spots in Fort Meyers, with search warrants for two properties: Spin City Arcade on Reflection Parkway and Gold Rush on Cypress Lake Drive. The operation was nicknamed ‘Gold Rush Spin and Repeat’ and resulted in the seizure of 109 illegal slot machines and $94,493 in cash.

The FGCC also told Fox 4 that Stamenia Gacevic and Kelsey Jean Russell were issued a Notices to Appear. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the operation.

“I appreciate Sheriff Carmine Marceno and the deputies who assisted with today’s warrants,” said L. Carl Herold, Director of Gaming Enforcement at the FGCC. “Their coordination helped ensure a safe and effective operation.”

Cracking down on illegal gambling in Florida

Florida law regulates gambling in all forms and slot machines are only permitted in licensed gaming facilities. That makes it illegal to operate slot machines or other unauthorized gambling machines at any unlicensed facility, as the two facilities raided in Fort Meyers are suspected to have been doing.

“Illegal casinos put players at real risk,” Herold explained. “These unregulated machines offer no consumer protections, no verified payout standards, and no reliable recourse when people are harmed. They can attract criminal activity, exploit vulnerable residents, and siphon dollars from lawful, regulated gaming that supports jobs and public programs. If you see slot machines outside authorized locations, walk away and report it.”

Florida authorities have been cracking down on such operations, with recent raids seizing cash and suspected illegal machines. A conviction for the act of illegal gambling is classed as a second-degree misdemeanor and can lead to punishments of up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Featured image: Google Earth

