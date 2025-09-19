Home Florida authorities seize illegal slot machines, shutting down two arcades

Florida authorities seize illegal slot machines, shutting down two arcades

The Florida Gaming Control Commission (FGCC), with assistance from the St. Petersburg Police Department, worked together to take down two illegal arcades.

The two locations in St. Petersburg were the focus of enforcement actions of the FGCC, as Florida law strictly regulates licensed gambling in the state, and both the Fun Arcade and the 49th Street Arcade were of interest to investigators.

FGCC and Florida Police work to tackle illegal arcades

Agents of the FGCC and the St. Petersburg Police Department reportedly seized thirty illegal slot machines and gambling video game tables from the Fun Arcade based at 90116th Street South.

Alongside the devices, $15,654 in cash was taken by the agents. They also arrested Ghazwan Samaan and Anthony Jamel Abuead on one count each of possession of slot machines and one count of keeping a gambling house.

Twenty-nine illegal slot machines, one video gambling table, and a reported $4,266 in cash were seized at the 49th Street Arcade, 800 49th Street South.

Angela D. Sutton was arrested and charged with one count of possession of slot machines and one count of keeping a gambling house.

“These coordinated operations demonstrate the FGCC’s continued commitment to eliminating illegal gambling enterprises that undermine our regulated gaming industry and negatively impact Florida communities,” said L. Carl Herold, Director of Gaming Enforcement

Police and FGCC vocal about the safety risks of illegal gambling

“Thanks to the continued support of our state partners, we remain steadfast in our commitment to removing illegal gaming machines from our community. We will not allow these unlawful operations to undermine the safety and well-being of our residents, said Chief of St. Petersburg Police Anthony Holloway.

Slot machines can only be permitted in locations that have the required FGCC approval, of which eight are pari-mutuel facilities in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, and six Seminole Tribe of Florida establishments.

Herold added that, “Casinos and slot machines are only authorized in specific licensed facilities in Florida. Any other operation is unlawful, and we will pursue it vigorously.”

The FGCC has been active across the latter half of 2025, as we reported the gambling regulator orchestrated a similar dismantling of an illegal operation in Port Richey.

New Port Richey police departments managed to secure two hundred and forty-nine illegal slot machines and a reported $194,262 in what the police force alleged were “suspected gambling proceeds.”

Featured image: St Petersburg Police Department via Facebook

Suswati Basu
News Editor

