FanDuel casino adds influencer Lady Luck HQ as newest ambassador

FanDuel casino adds influencer as newest ambassador. A smiling woman with long brown hair points excitedly at a smartphone she is holding, which displays the FanDuel Casino app. She stands against a purple casino-themed background with floating poker chips. To the left of her are the FanDuel Casino logo and the text “Lady Luck HQ.”

The online gaming company FanDuel has announced the casino streaming influencer, Lady Luck HQ, will be joining the roster as an exclusive ambassador.

The influencer, Francine Maric (Lady Luck HQ), has over a million subscribers on YouTube and a large following on other platforms like Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. She is the most-subscribed female slots influencer on YouTube and she regularly posts videos featuring slot play and casino insights.

It was in one of her earlier videos, featuring a $18,000 jackpot, where she went viral which helped her channel to grow and reach new audiences. This newly launched partnership will see Lady Luck HQ create content for the brand, while informing customers about the company’s latest offerings and promotions. She will also be educating on responsible gaming practices and appear at FanDuel Casino customer events.

Influencer will create FanDuel casino-related content as part of the partnership

“Partnering with FanDuel Casino is an incredible opportunity to expand what we’ve built with the Lady Luck HQ community,” said Lady Luck HQ. “FanDuel is a brand that prioritizes both entertainment and responsibility, and I’m excited to work together to deliver engaging content while promoting safe and enjoyable gaming experiences.”

Other ambassadors of FanDuel include former soccer player Carli Llyod, PGA Tour professional golfer Tom Kim and radio personality Craig Carton. The company isn’t a stranger to influencers though, as Vegas Matt is on their roster too.

“Francine represents exactly what we look for in a brand ambassador – authentic, engaging, and community-driven,” said Daniele Phillips, Vice President of Marketing at FanDuel Casino.

“She has grown a devoted fanbase under Lady Luck HQ that allows us to connect with audiences, especially our female customers, in a meaningful way and celebrate the evolution of digital gaming.”

Other casino and gambling brands are tapping into the influencer space too, with Caesars Entertainment recently including two social media influencers at the launch of new titles.

Featured Image: FanDuel

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

